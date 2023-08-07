scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WI v IND: That was not a pleasing batting performance, says Hardik Pandya after 2nd T20I

By Agency News Desk

Georgetown (Guyana), Aug 7 (IANS) Skipper Hardik Pandya blamed his players for another poor performance with the bat as India lost to West Indies by two wickets with seven balls to spare in a thrilling second T20I here on Sunday.

India went down to West Indies despite a brilliant fightback with the ball in which they affected a late West Indies collapse, claiming four wickets for two runs in the 16th and 17th overs before the hosts scrapped through thanks to an undefeated 26 runs partnership between Akeal Hosein and Alzari Joseph for the ninth wicket.

India could manage a below-par 152/7 in 20 overs thanks mainly to Tilak Varma, who struck a superb 51, his maiden half-century in only his second T20I. Skipper Pandya struck twin blows in his first over and Arshdeep claimed one wicket as India reduced West Indies to 32/3 in the powerplay. But Nicholas Pooran hammered a 40-ball 67 and shared a 57-run partnership with skipper Rovman Powell (21) to set West Indies on course to victory.

India clearly fell short by at least 20 runs on this wicket and skipper Pandya said their effort with the bat was not a pleasing one.

“That was not a pleasing batting performance by us. The wickets were falling, and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160+. Batters need to take more responsibility,” said Pandya after the match.

The Indian skipper said the team’s long tail was because of the combination they were trying to put in.

“It is what it is. The current combination that we have means we have to play with seven batters. Bowlers win your games. We have to figure out how we get batting strength from No. 8, 9, 10,” said the Indian skipper.

However, there was one silver lining for India in the batting department — the sensational batting by young Tilak Varma, who was the top-scorer for India in a second successive match. On Sunday, Varma blasted a 41-ball 51 to help India put up a respectable total.

“The way he has been batting, that is something we are looking at. A left-hander at No.4 gives us a right-left combination throughout. The youngsters are coming with confidence and fearlessness,” said Pandya, who was the most successful bowler with 3-35.

Pandya admitted that he had to hold back his spinners with Pooran going great guns. Because of this, Pandya could not use Yuzvendra Chahal’s quota fully despite the Chinaman spinner claiming 2-19 in three overs.

“The way Pooran has been batting makes it difficult to rotate spinners. Doesn’t matter if someone takes the ball away or into him. The way he batted from two for two, it was incredible,” Pandya said.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
2nd T201: Pooran's 67 helps West Indies survive late collapse to win by 2 wickets; take 2-0 lead
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd T201: Pooran's 67 helps West Indies survive late collapse to win by 2 wickets; take 2-0 lead

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet scores his 150th goal, India thrash Malaysia 5-0

Sports

Women's World Cup: Sweden end U.S. title defence, Netherlands reach quarters (Ld)

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bangladesh Army football team holds 10-man East Bengal 2-2

Sports

2nd T201: Tilak Varma's maiden fifty helps India reach 152/7 after electing to bat

Technology

iPhone 16 Pro models may feature stacked camera sensor design: Report

Sports

Pak cricket team gets govt nod to travel to India for ODI World Cup

Sports

Afghanistan bring back spinner Noor Ahmad for Pakistan ODI series in Sri Lanka

Technology

Global ransomware attacks at all-time high, US primary target: Report

Sports

WI v IND: India win toss, elect to bat first in second T20I; Bishnoi in for Kuldeep

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC face Indian Army in Kokrajhar; Mohun Bagan meet Punjab FC in Kolkata (Previews)

Box Office

‘Gadar 2, ‘Jailer’ to surpass ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ even after it nears Rs 100 cr in first week

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif posts love-filled pics with hubby Vicky Kaushal

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: China hold Korea to 1-1 draw in league match

News

Rajnikanth, Shiva Rajkumar look intense in new ‘Jailer’ poster

News

'Scenes from a Marriage' took toll on Jessica Chastain's friendship with Oscar Isaac

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC held to 1-1 draw by Delhi FC

Sports

Lanka Premier League will help me prepare for Asia Cup, says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US