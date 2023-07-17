scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy

By Agency News Desk

Southampton, July 17 (IANS) On retaining the Women’s Ashes after a three-run win over England in the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl, Australia captain Alyssa Healy commended her team’s pride and conviction in themselves of winning the key moments in the match.

Australia’s thrilling victory at Southampton sees them lead 8-6 on points and retain Women’s Ashes despite losing their last three white-ball games in the series and Nat Sciver-Brunt hitting an unbeaten 111 in the second ODI. But Australia’s ploy of playing four spinners meant they were able to restrict England to 279 in a chase of 283.

“We pride ourselves to win key moments. We came here to win the Ashes and we’ve retained them, it’s exciting and huge congratulations to the group for getting it done. Nat Sciver-Brunt played a pretty incredible innings. I thought she was going to take it away from us in the end. Our girls showed grit and determination,” said Alyssa after the match ended.

Australia were also aided by Georgia Wareham hitting seamer Lauren Bell for three sixes, and a brace of fours to take 26 runs off the final over. “You talk about momentum in games and series, Wareham’s innings actually swung it into our changing room at the break, and gave us a bit of a buzz. It turned crucial in the back end didn’t it?” added Alyssa.

Leg-spinner Alana King, who won Player of the Match award, for her game-opening figures of three for 44, was delighted over retaining the Women’s Ashes but insisted the visitors’ want to win the series 10-6 in the final ODI at Taunton.

“We have retained it, which is awesome but as we have said all along, we have come to win it so we have one more game to win the Ashes. We discussed at the innings break to take it easy. It was a bit swirly with the wind, we tried to assess conditions early.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph
Next article
Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Sports

We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph

News

Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name

Technology

Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India

Sports

Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts

Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England’s playing eleven for fourth Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: Tim Paine prefers Hazlewood over Boland, sees no place for Green in fourth Test

Technology

Microsoft may kill Xbox Live Gold subscription

Health & Lifestyle

‘Before your heart fails, it warns you’: Experts

News

Margot Robbie: 'In Barbie Land, it's the opposite; women Barbies run everything'

Technology

Google Play Store sees huge drop in apps amid tough policies

Technology

Siddaramaiah holds talks with Foxconn CEO (Ld)

News

'Neerja' was an opportunity to test my mettle in a fresh role: Sneha Wagh

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor surprise fans at special screening of 'Bawaal'

News

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Thunder’ Nayanthara’s poster from ‘Jawan’

News

Angad Bedi to represent India at Asia Masters Athletics Championships, World Masters Athletics

News

Why Christopher Nolan cast eldest daughter in ‘Oppenheimer’ as girl who gets blown

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US