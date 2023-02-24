scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's T20 World Cup: Result in our favour showed resilience and belief within group, says Jess Jonassen

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Feb 24 (IANS) Following a tight five-run win over India in the first semi-final of 2023 ICC Womens T20 World Cup, Australias left-arm spin all-rounder Jess Jonassen said the side being on the right side of the result showed their resilience and belief within the group.

By stopping a stern counterattack from Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Australia managed to seal their place in the Women’s T20 World Cup final for the seventh consecutive time by restricting India to 168/7 in response to their 172/4 at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

“Alyssa Healy brought us together and was saying there’s a few people who may have thought that we coasted through the group stage in the World Cup, but today’s (Thursday’s match) effort proved that we could get the job done, whatever way.

We had our backs against the wall, we were down and out for a large part of that bowling innings. But to come through at the end with the result in our favour just showed the resilience of that group and the belief that’s within, and that goes a really long way,” Jess was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

When Jess was given bowling duties for the 19th over, India needed only 20 runs for a famous victory. She gave away just four runs and ended by castling Sneh Rana. It made things easy for Ashleigh Gardner to defend 16 off the last over.

“To be honest, I wasn’t nervous at all. I was probably more nervous earlier on in the innings, with both ball in hand, but also out in the field. India had an incredible partnership with Harmanpreet and Jemimah so we knew we had to break that.

Coming in, in those death overs, those moments, I love that stuff. I live and breathe it. I almost feel like I’ve made it my own with this team, that that’s my role and I absolutely love it, so any opportunity I get, I take it with both hands,” she said.

Jess, who defended 11 runs off the last over against India to seal the gold medal for Australia at Commonwealth Games last year, was brought back to the playing eleven for the semi-final at the expense of leg-spinner Alana King. If she manages to hold on to her spot for Sunday’s final, it will mark her milestone 100th T20I match.

“I’d come to terms with the fact that I might not have been playing because the girls have been doing an incredible job and getting through the group stages undefeated and not being part of the last couple of games, I wasn’t sure whether there’d be any changes and whether I’d be able to push my way back in. Thankfully, Shell (Nitschke, head coach) came knocking on my door later that night and told me I was in,” she concluded.

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
Over 40% Covid patients at high risk of autoimmune disease: Study
Next article
Movie Review | Selfiee: Get a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment

News

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi's 'The Night Manager'

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: There was no support from fielding to the bowling strategy, says Anjum Chopra

Sports

ITF Women's 25K tournament to showcase best of women's tennis in Bengaluru

Sports

Ritu Phogat on her wrestling strategy: The game is about presence of mind

Sports

MCC World Cricket Committee shows support over bowlers inflicting run-out on non-strikers leaving crease early

News

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' hitmaker Mohammed Irfan out with 'Tum Mere Ho'

Technology

Uber redesigns its app, simplifies home screen experience

Technology

Twitch to now show which experiments it's working on

Technology

IISc computational model to help protect aircraft from lightning strikes

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Brook's unbeaten 184 puts England in control against New Zealand

Review

Movie Review | Selfiee: Get a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’

Health & Lifestyle

Over 40% Covid patients at high risk of autoimmune disease: Study

Technology

Doctors treat man born with uterus, fallopian tubes via robotic surgery

News

How Suniel Shetty's acting career took off with ads and Archana Puran Singh

News

Vh1 Supersonic is not just another music festival, it's an experience!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US