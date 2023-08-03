scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's World Cup: Australia, New Zealand delivering a great event, says FIFA chief Infantino

By Agency News Desk

Canberra (Australia), Aug 3 (IANS) FIFA president Gianni Infantino has proclaimed the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand a great event.

Infantino on Wednesday night joined Football Australia (FA) executives at an event hosted by Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Parliament House in Canberra to celebrate the ongoing Women’s World Cup and its impact on the country.The World Cup — the first ever held in Oceania — has more than 1.8 million tickets sold across the two host nations.

After holding the Women’s World Cup trophy aloft with Albanese, Infantino said that the World Cup has united “the entire world”.

“Football is so important for society, for inclusion, for the community, for economic growth, for physical health, for mental health and for happiness,” he said, according to the FA website on Thursday.

“It is important for children because through football and playing football, they learn. They learn how to play as a team, how to count on their teammates, how to win, but also how to lose,” he said.

“This tournament is a great event, and you are all really fantastic — a proud country, a country with a rich, rich history, a country which has put up the best FIFA Women’s World Cup ever,” he added.

Australia’s national women’s team, the Matildas, beat Olympic champions Canada 4-0 on Monday night to avoid an early exit from the tournament.

James Johnson, chief executive of FA, said the Matildas’ run at their home World Cup would leave a profound lasting legacy, highlighting the record-breaking 1.8 million tickets sold to date, a significant leap from the 1.1 million tickets sold in France in 2019.

“We are witnessing a landmark moment in the history of football, not just for Australia and New Zealand, but for the world at large,” he said.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
MotoGP 2023: Marc Marquez, Joan Mir back in saddle as riders return at British Grand Prix
This May Also Interest You
Sports

MotoGP 2023: Marc Marquez, Joan Mir back in saddle as riders return at British Grand Prix

Sports

UEFA Champions League: Maccabi Haifa crush Sheriff in qualifiers; Galatasaray, Dinamo Zagreb too advance

Technology

Musk to speak with Tim Cook about adjusting Apple tax

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Bowlers help Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights prevail in last league matches

Technology

Reddit back after 'major' outage

Technology

Government likely to come out with draft e-commerce policy soon

Sports

It would have to be serious for me to leave Barca: Pedri

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS director calls for debunking misconceptions on organ donation

Sports

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat return to India ahead of WFI polls

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Asheer Akhtar

Sports

Joe Root, Steve Smith move closer to top of ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Sports

Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez appointed to PCB technical committee

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Abhishek Malhan defeats Pooja Bhatt becoming the 1st finalist to secure last captaincy

Sports

Odisha FC bolster sign Puitea on three-year deal

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: France beat Panama 6-3 to book last 16 spot

Sports

'Players have to take responsibility': Ponting, Nasser Hussain propose solutions to slow-over rates in Tests

Technology

Scientists engineer bacteria to make infinitely recyclable plastics

Technology

IIT-K’s AC air purifiers to eliminate 50% of PM2.5 microns in just 30 mins

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US