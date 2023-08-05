scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's World Cup: Can U.S. survive Sweden's deadly set-pieces (preview)

By Agency News Desk

Melbourne, Aug 5 (IANS) The United States women’s football team will look to prove their quality as the defending champions take on Sweden in a Round-of-16 match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Sweden are in formidable form, topping Group G with three wins from three matches. The Swedes have a long history against the U.S., winning 3-0 in their most recent meeting at the Tokyo Olympics, reports Xinhua.

“It’s not something I look at, historical facts, I’m rooted in the present,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“There are a lot of new players in both line-ups so history is less important. I have great confidence in the squad. We believe in this, believe we can win,” he added.

The U.S. inched out of their group with a 0-0 draw against tournament debutants Portugal, who hit the post in stoppage time. In the first two group matches, the defending champions beat Vietnam 3-0 before drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands.

The team’s form has been questioned by many, but U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said it was neither the time nor the place to do so.

“For someone to question the standards, the mentality, the mindset of this team, after everything they do, I don’t think it is the right time for that,” Andonovski said.

“And I don’t think it is the right thing as well. I’m happy with where they are at, happy with how they hold themselves accountable and keep raising standards,” he added.

“We’ve broken down what went wrong, how we can fix that in possession, out of possession, how we can capitalize on the chances, how we can create more chances in front of the goal, how I can put away the chances that I’m given,” said U.S. striker Alex Morgan.

The U.S.’s defense will be tested by a Sweden side that scored nine goals in the group stage, and for whom set-pieces have proved a devastating weapon.

In their second match against Italy, Sweden left-back Jonna Andersson’s in-swinging corners from the right were responsible for three goals. The Azzure knew what was coming, but they couldn’t stop it.

“It’s the knockout stage and there’s no room for mistakes, so we have to be ready to be our best in this game,” Andonovski said.

The U.S. will be without midfielder Rose Lavelle, who picked up a second yellow card in the third group match.

“Rose is one of the best players in the world and not having her is definitely going to change some of the ways we’re going to approach the game. At this same time, we have a great roster of players who are here for a reason, for moments like this and are ready to step in,” Andonovski said.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Durand Cup: Rajnath Singh asserts on maintaining rules in game and society
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Durand Cup: Rajnath Singh asserts on maintaining rules in game and society

Sports

World Archery Championships: Aditi Swami, Ojas Deotale crowned compound world champions (Ld)

Sports

Asian Games-bound 14-year-old swimmer and wushu player test positive as doping raises ugly head

Sports

Football: Chelsea complete signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

Sports

Football: Real Madrid deny Florentino Perez will stand down as club president

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan hops onto ‘Barbiecore’ bandwagon with hot pink pants, Internet says ‘Bhai Bhi’

Technology

Urbanisation driving inflammatory bowel disease in young Indians: Lancet

Sports

Golf: Ojaswini and Nihal lie fourth, Kabir placed fifth at US Kids World Championships

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC meet Delhi FC; East Bengal face Bangladesh Army in double-headers

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Norway 3-1, move into quarterfinals

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit, 'says' feeling lunar gravity

News

Zoya Akhtar unveils character poster from 'The Archies'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task

News

KSA mulls over possible ban on 'Barbie' due to censor board disagreements, LGBTQ themes

News

Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'MTV Roadies': New mysterious contestants to grace the upcoming episode

Sports

Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event

News

Aishwarya Khare: For me, adult friendships is about being there for each other

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US