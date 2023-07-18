scorecardresearch
World Aquatics C'ships: Germany's Wellbrock, Beck complete golden open water double in swimming

By Agency News Desk

Fukuoka (Japan) July 18 (IANS) Florian Wellbrock claimed the men’s 5km title and Leonie Beck won the women’s race over the distance as both Germans completed a golden double in open water swimming at the World Aquatics Championships, here on Tuesday.

Wellbrock, winner in the 10km event on Sunday, triumphed in the 5km in 53 minutes and 58 seconds. Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri took silver in 54:02.50 and his compatriot Domenico Acerenza finished third in 54:04.20.

It marked Germany’s fourth win from as many open water events after Leonie Beck had added the women’s 5km title to her 10km victory earlier on Tuesday.

“The feeling is amazing,” said Wellbrock. “It’s the fifth medal and the fourth gold for the team, and the second World Championships title for me. It’s amazing.”

The 25-year-old, who had previously won the 10km event at the 2019 Gwangju worlds and the 5km last year in Budapest, said that the shorter event was the more difficult of the two, Xinhua reported.

“Today the conditions were much harder than the 10k. The warm temperature, the water conditions and the air temperature,” he said.

“I was just looking for the gold medal and nothing more. In my mind it was just to win the race and it worked well.”

Beck echoed Wellbrock, acknowledging her surprise at winning a second race in the space of four days.

“I didn’t believe I could win a medal in the 5k after the hard 10k race,” she said. “Mentally it’s not easy, but I’m really happy that I could win the 5k. I would never have thought of it.”

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
