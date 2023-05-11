scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World Boxing Championship: 'He will bring home the gold medal', says pugilist Nishant Dev's father about his son

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Ahead of the semi-final of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships, Indian pugilist Nishant Dev’s father, Pawan Kumar has said he believes in his son’s abilities and is confident that he will bring home the gold medal.

Nishant (71 kg), the youngster from Haryana has been on a sensational run and has assured a medal already, but fans will be hoping that he comes back with gold. He has already scripted history by becoming the first Indian boxer to defeat a Cuban at Men’s World Championship.

Nishant’s journey in the world of boxing began in 2012, inspired by his uncle, a professional boxer. Under the guidance of his dedicated coach, Surender Chauhan, he honed his skills at the Karan Stadium. His unwavering determination and passion for the sport were evident as he tirelessly trained, with his father by his side.

Much like his idol Floyd Mayweather, Nishant showcased his fearlessness and exceptional boxing skills during the 2021 World Championships, his debut international tournament. He defeated formidable opponents such as Laszlo Kozak, a nine-time National Champion from Hungary, and two-time Olympian Merven Clair from Mauritius.

Although his journey ended in the quarter-finals, Nishant left a lasting impression with his remarkable performance.

Now, ahead of the semi-finals of IBA Men’s Boxing Championship, Pawan Kumar, filled with pride and hope, has shared his heartfelt wishes for his son.

“I wish Nishant all the best for the upcoming semi-final and final in the World Men’s Boxing Championship. His dedication, perseverance, and indomitable spirit have been inspiring. I believe in his abilities, and I am confident that he will bring home the gold medal,” Kumar said.

The southpaw suffered a freak injury in 2010, when he dislocated his shoulder after falling from stairs.

“The previous shoulder injury resurfaced in 2022 but he persevered to come back, Nishant underwent surgery and embarked on an extensive rehabilitation process. His determination has paid off. I would also like to thank Inspire Institute of Sport for the role they played in training him,” Kumar concluded.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
RR vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes fastest half-century in IPL history in 13 balls
Next article
Madrid Open tennis tournament apologises for denying women's winners speeches
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Madrid Open tennis tournament apologises for denying women's winners speeches

Sports

RR vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes fastest half-century in IPL history in 13 balls

Sports

RR vs KKR: 'Never thought that I will get here', says Chahal on becoming leading wicket-taker in IPL

Sports

Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi Police to record victims' statements

Sports

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal's historic 4/25 helps Rajasthan Royals restrict KKR to 149/8

Sports

RR vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the highest wicket-taker in IPL, surpasses Dwayne Bravo

News

City Of Dreams S3: Power, politics, betrayals and more

Sports

Barca look to confirm title in La Liga matchday 34

Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw: India clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria

Health & Lifestyle

Controversy as Mamata proposes introduction of 3-year diploma in medicine

Sports

IPL 2023: Execution absolutely key for bowlers in T20s, says MI spinner Kumar Kartikeya

Health & Lifestyle

Soaps could make people more or less attractive to mosquitoes: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Health & Lifestyle

Maryam Nawaz tells Pak Chief Justice to quit and join PTI like his mother-in-law

Sports

Italian Open: Azarenka moves past Stephens, Bondar upsets Pliskova

Technology

Scammers steal thousands of dollars using AI-made Frank Ocean songs

Technology

'Startups can play significant role in addressing tech challenges in mines sector'

Health & Lifestyle

Love to grill meat? Fumes from BBQs may up risk of arthritis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US