World Cup 2023: I don't want them to go in as favourites, says Wasim Akram on Pakistan's chances in World Cup

New Delhi, Sept 1 (IANS) The legendary bowler and former captain Wasim Akram seems highly impressed with the Pakistan team’s recent performances and credits their preparations for that success.

Babar Azam’s men have been playing very tough cricket in ODIs and T20Is recently clinched the World No.1 title. Akram doesn’t want the team’s performance to be burdened by being the favourites at the Asia Cup.

Pakistan headed into the Asia Cup after a clean sweep against Afghanistan and won their first match against Nepal. Talking to Fox Sports, Akram expressed his thoughts on the team and looked happy with the team’s performance.

“I like Pakistan to be underrated, underdogs. I don’t want them to go in as favourites. If you are a low-key team, you have a chance, and the Pakistan team has got the right preparation going,” Akram told Fox Sports.

“As far as preparation is concerned, physical preparation, mental preparation, getting used to the conditions, the pitches, the weather, and their preparation is on the right track,” Akram said.

“They look happy, they look settled, they are winning, so everything is going well. They’re right up there as favourites, no doubt,” he added.

With a stunning 238-run victory over Nepal, Pakistan made a triumphant start to their Asia Cup campaign. The game played at Pakistan’s Multan Cricket Stadium, was a lopsided encounter in which Pakistan displayed absolute control of the game.

In the much-anticipated encounter, Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on September 2, who will be eyeing to kick off the tournament with a win.

–IANS

