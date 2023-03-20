WPL 2023: I knew with our batting order; we can chase it down, says UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) UP Warriorz’s spinner Sophie Ecclestone said that she knew that with the kind of batting order her team has built, she was confident that they will chase down the 179-run target set by Gujarat Giants in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) match here on Monday.

Chasing the target of 179, Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath set the base for Warriorz after losing three wickets inside the powerplay and it was Sophie who held the nerve in the final over to take the side to a thrilling win over Gujarat Giants and qualified for the playoffs with a 3-wicket win.

Speaking at the post-match presser about her composition when the match went to the final over, Sophie said: “To be honest, I don’t know. Going from that minute, I think it always just keeps calm and liked to do my game. I just need to commit to my shots. In the last few games, I’ve been in the same situation trying to hit runs off the last over. I’m really enjoying it. I think sometimes it’s gonna come off and sometimes it won’t. I’m just so grateful it’s coming off at the minute.”

When asked if Warriorz could have restricted Giants to lesser than 178, she said: “I think we were really happy to get someone out there when we got shot. I think that was a massive wicket. I was going Yorker and she was taking pace off. I think it worked really well. And I knew that with our batting order, we can chase it down. And obviously, team acting was great, put us in that position and I’m just really glad that we’re through now and qualified.”

Speaking about Grace’s power game in the match, who scored 72 off 41, Sophie said: “She’s been unbelievable. It shows how good she’s been in winning situations. She didn’t make it to the end tonight, but I think she puts us in a winning position. I think when she’s out there, she’s so calm and collected, she knows what she’s doing. And I’m just buzzing about that. She’s getting runs and cemented a place in the side now.”

Talking about her approach to the match in these conditions, the off-spinner said: “I think I get told off sometimes I’m too attacking fields and but I’m always wicket driven and trying to get the player out. I’m just absolutely loving it and that thing matters to me. I just keep enjoying the game and keep a smile on my face because that’s when I played better. “

The off-spinner has topped the list of highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in seven games including a four-fer after conceding 171 runs.

When asked about what it is like finishing the campaign with the Purple Cap, Sophie quipped: “I would say as long as we keep winning, I don’t think I’m bothered about that Purple Cap if we win that competition.”

