scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WPL 2023: They have positive energy, Harmanpreet praises Mumbai Indians' youngsters after Eliminator win

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Mumbai Indians Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur focused on the positive energy in the team thanks to the presence of young girls after they rode on a brilliant performance by Issy Wong, who took a hat-trick, and a half-century by Nat Sciver-Brunt to thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator and make it to the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Sciver-Brunt smashed a 38-ball unbeaten 72 to help Mumbai Indians set up a challenging 182/4 in 20 overs. Wong then got into the act to derail the UP Warriorz’s chase, claiming Kiran Navgire (43), Simran Shaikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) in successive balls during his 4-15 haul as the Warriorz were restricted to 110 all out in 17.4 overs.

Harmanpreet picked up both Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong for praise as the Mumbai Indians, who had dominated the league stage till the final few games when they lost their way and finished behind Delhi Capitals, found their mojo again in the Eliminator.

Harmanpreet applauded her team and said, “We have quite a few young girls who are keen to do well in fielding as well. They have a positive energy, they are ready to do their job and listen to us, whenever we talk to them.”

The Mumbai Indians skipper said, “We have a decent bowling attack, we were confident anybody could take wickets,” she said.

Asked about Wong’s hat trick and Nat Sciver-Brunt’s innings, 34-year-old Indian batter said, “She is always excited to bowl, she was always there and very happy. And she [Nat Sciver-Brunt] is someone who can take us through in any game, I am happy she did it today.”

Asked about the final against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, the Mumbai Indians skipper said they would like to just enjoy their game and do well.

“Delhi are a good side, we just want to enjoy the game and do well,” said Harmanpeet Kaur.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
1st T20I: Mohammad Nabi, bowlers help Afghanistan register a historic win against Pakistan
Next article
Euro 2024 Qualifiers: France thrash Netherlands, Belgium too win their opening match
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: France thrash Netherlands, Belgium too win their opening match

Sports

1st T20I: Mohammad Nabi, bowlers help Afghanistan register a historic win against Pakistan

Health & Lifestyle

Rwanda heightens surveillance following outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Global campaigners renew call for sustainable financing to eliminate TB in Africa

Health & Lifestyle

Malaysia sees rise in TB cases, moves to increase awareness

Health & Lifestyle

Tanzanian PM calls for joining forces to end tuberculosis

Health & Lifestyle

Tuberculosis remains key cause of ill health, death in South Africa

Health & Lifestyle

Parents of children suffering from DMD stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Barca president opens door for Messi's possible return

Sports

Bayern Munich sack Nagelsmann, appoint Thomas Tuchel as new manager (Ld)

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72, Wong's hat-trick power Mumbai Indians to final (Ld)

Sports

If Axar had negated Zampa and Agar by taking them for runs, game was in India's bag: Ashwin

Health & Lifestyle

European tuberculosis eradication challenged by Covid-19, drug-resistance: Report

Sports

Bayern poised to replace coach Nagelsmann with Tuchel

Sports

IPL 2023: Participation of Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan under doubt due to injuries: Report

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs, to face Delhi Capitals in final

Sports

Bumrah's recovery process kept secret, only NCA head Laxman allowed to talk to him and physios: Report

Sports

To come back after two years and win the IPL like Dhoni did is amazing: Gavaskar

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US