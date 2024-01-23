WPL: Mumbai Indians to face Delhi Capitals in the season opener on February 23

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) The 2024 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off on February 23, with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing off against 2023 runners-up Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The tournament will feature five teams and a total of 22 matches, culminating in the final on March 17. Unlike the 2023 season, which took place only in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the 2024 WPL will be hosted across two venues: Bengaluru and Delhi.

The first half of the tournament, comprising the initial 11 matches, will be held in Bengaluru. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the final 11 games, including the knockout matches. The schedule includes one league-stage game every day from February 23 to March 13, with no double-header days. The Eliminator is set for March 15, followed by the final on March 17 in Delhi.

The opening match will witness Royal Challengers Bangalore facing UP Warriorz on February 24. Gujarat Giants will play their first game against Mumbai on February 25. The Delhi leg of the tournament begins on March 5 with Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai in the return fixture.

The 2024 WPL auction, held in December 2023, saw significant bids for players like Australia’s Annabel Sutherland (Capitals) and India uncapped Kaashvee Gautam (Giants), each earning INR 2 crore. Uncapped Indian player Vrinda Dinesh was picked up for INR 1.3 crore by Warriorz, while Mumbai spent INR 1.2 crore on South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail. Phoebe Litchfield also secured a significant contract, being picked up by Giants for INR 1 crore.

In the inaugural WPL, Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, were crowned champions after defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a one-sided final. Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt played crucial roles, with Brunt scoring an unbeaten 55-ball 60 as Mumbai comfortably chased down the 132-run target.

