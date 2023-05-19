scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestlers protest: Security heightened before end of ultimatum to arrest WFI chief

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) As the ultimatum for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by wrestlers and a 31-member committee which includes farmers and Khap leaders draws to a close on May 21, the Delhi Police has heightened security measures at Jantar Mantar and Delhi border areas.

This preparation comes in anticipation of a farmers’ gathering in solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

According to police, the vehicles entering Delhi will be checked and additional pickets will be put up at the border areas.

At the protest site, a series of multi-layer barricades have been strategically established, reinforcing the security measures.

“The area is under constant surveillance through the aid of CCTV cameras, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring. Patrolling efforts are set to escalate, demonstrating an increased presence of security personnel. Additional reinforcements will be promptly deployed if the situation necessitates it,” said an official.

The wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar since last 26 days and have accused Singh of sexual harassment.

Last month, Delhi Police registered two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) against the WFI chief, based on sexual harassment allegations. The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

The second FIR focuses on comprehensive investigations into the complaints made by adult complainants and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging of modesty.

–IANS

ssh/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Inaamulhaq became his buddy Sharib Hashmi's spot boy for a day
Next article
Obesity can raise depression risk among children, adolescents: Doctors
This May Also Interest You
News

IBD3: Boogie LLB's electrifying dance compels Sonali Bendre to go on stage

Sports

I'll be back soon: Swiatek optimistic for French Open despite Rome injury

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advisory group calls for Covid boosters targeting XBB variants

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup hockey: Archrivals India, Pakistan in same group; to meet on May 27

News

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana’s father, P Khurana no more

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sapna Choudhary fulfils ‘lifetime dream’ in crepe coloured gown at Cannes 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Obesity can raise depression risk among children, adolescents: Doctors

News

When Inaamulhaq became his buddy Sharib Hashmi's spot boy for a day

Sports

IPL 2023: To be totally honest, pitches in Delhi haven't been great, says Shane Watson

Technology

2.7 mn daily users now on Dark Web as illegal activities thrive

Technology

YouTube to bring 30-second non-skip ads to TVs

Sports

Next Gen Cup will help us improve ourselves: Bengaluru FC's Sharon Padattil

News

Ajay-Atul along with 30+ Chorus Singers To Perform Live Orchestra On Jai Shri Ram From Adipurush

News

'Gladiator' sequel rounds up its cast; adds Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, others

Technology

Apple releases iOS 16.5 with new sports tab in its News app

Technology

Microsoft detects average 156,000 business email compromise attempts daily

Sports

Next Gen Cup a great cultural experience for foreign players, say visiting team coaches

Sports

WTC Final: Conditions in England should suit Australia a little bit more than India, says Ricky Ponting

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US