Wu scores twice to help Shanghai edge Zhejiang in Chinese Super League

Shanghai, May 15 (IANS) Former Espanyol forward Wu Lei scored twice to gift Shanghai Port a 2-1 win over Zhejiang FC in the 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL).

Wu broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, slotting home after receiving midfielder Mai Tijiang’s long pass, reports Xinhua.

On 89 minutes, Wu took his second goal, an easy tap-in in the box.

Injury-time saw Zhejiang striker Gao Di try to cross from the right flank, but the ball bounced into the net instead.

The victory enabled Shanghai Port to reach the top of the table, edging Shanghai Shenhua by goal difference.

Elsewhere, midfielder Chen Chunxin demonstrated his prowess by helping Qingdao Hainiu defeat Meizhou Hakka 2-0 for Qingdao’s second victory this season.

The game was goalless until the 64th minute when Chen, a substitute, crossed for Zhang Wei who scored easily.

In stoppage time, Chen scored the second goal after dancing past several defenders.

Also on Sunday, Chengdu Rongcheng drew 2-2 with Changchun Yatai, Cangzhou Mighty Lions held Shandong Taishan 1-1, and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers upset Henan Songshan Longmen 1-0.

–IANS

cs