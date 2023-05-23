scorecardresearch
First women’s car rally cruises to success

By Editorial Desk

By Editorial Desk
Yokohama’s much-anticipated first edition of WOW (Women on Wheels) Yokohama Car Rally was flagged off to a flying start today. The TSD (Time Speed Distance) Treasure Hunt format Rally was open to all women who love driving and the event had as many as 50+ cars participating. The day-long rally featured a captivating treasure hunt element that tested both the participants and their cars.

Harshawardhan Honmode, Director, Yokohama India said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the WOW Yokohama car rally. Our core effort through the rally was to bring together women for whom driving is more than just commuting and this event was an accurate representation of our corporate philosophy of celebrating the motoring lifestyle.”

“The enthusiasm and skill demonstrated by the participants was truly inspiring. We had a variety of cars competing and I would like to take this opportunity to convey that Yokohama remains committed to supporting every customer in making their drives as comfortable as possible,” added Harshawardhan Honmode.

RJ Malishka, the popular radio personality who flew down to Bengaluru from Mumbai to be a part of the Yokohama Women’s Rally said, “I am a big believer in driving down new paths and breaking barriers. Driving is liberating and this rally was the perfect mix of adventure and fun for all participants!”

Another participant Karuuna Sharma who came down from Delhi for the rally said that over the years she has seen an increase in women participating in such events. “It’s great to see that it’s not just professionals who are participating but women from all walks to life too,” added Karuuna, a seasoned rally participant with several accolades behind her.

The Women on Wheels Yokohama Rally witnessed an impressive participation of women motoring enthusiasts, traversing a challenging route spanning approximately 80–100 kilometers and encompassing diverse city, country, and highway roads. The participants engaged in a spirited competition, categorized into separate divisions for both amateurs and professionals, as they vied for enticing cash prizes.

With interactive activities seamlessly woven into the event, participants enjoyed an engaging and thrilling experience.

For the WOW Rally, Yokohama partnered with Chetan Shivram Motors as the ground partner and the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center as the hospitality partner, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all participants.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
