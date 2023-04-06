scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

74% of Indians concerned about their personal financial situation: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Around 74 per cent of Indians are concerned about their personal financial situation, as opposed to 50 per cent globally, while 63 per cent of Indian consumers are cutting back non-essential spending altogether, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the 2023 PwC Global Consumer Insights Pulse report, most Indian consumers expect to reduce their expenditure across all surveyed categories over the next six months, a significant decline in planned spend across all categories since the previous pulse survey in June 2022.

“Consumers will continue to demand world-class buying experiences in both physical and digital channels with work cut out for brands to reduce costs, enhance availability, and for ‘going local’. The silver lining here remains the unequivocal growths in adoption of digital channels and the desire to spend more on travel in the coming months,” said Ravi Kapoor, Partner and Leader – Retail & Consumer, PwC India.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the industries, including luxury and premium products, travel, and fashion, expect to see the greatest portion of consumer spending reductions over the next six months, whereas the groceries segment is expected to decline the least.

About 47 per cent of Indian consumers say they will shop with retailers that offer free/discounted product delivery.

The report further said that half of the Indian consumers (50 per cent) said rising prices remain the most frequently experienced issue when shopping in-store, supply chain issues also dominate with larger queues and busier store locations (35 per cent), along with product availability (28 per cent), which is also impacting consumer behaviour.

In spite of a planned cut in spending and challenging economic conditions, Indian consumers say they are still willing to pay more for sustainable products.

Over 88 per cent of respondents say they would pay more for a product produced or sourced locally, made from recyclable, sustainable, or eco-friendly materials (87 per cent), or produced by a company with a reputation for ethical practices (87 per cent).

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Chelsea appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until end of season
Next article
Anusha Dandekar replies to trolls after she failed to incite response from Gauri Khan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians name Riley Meredith as replacement for injured Jhye Richardson

News

Anusha Dandekar replies to trolls after she failed to incite response from Gauri Khan

Sports

Chelsea appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until end of season

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB win toss, elect to bowl first against KKR

News

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari signed for 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha'

News

Gaurika Sharma roped in to play titular role in 'Shravani'

Technology

Non-communicable diseases rising significantly in India: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Khurshid, Drabu, Gen. Hasnain release Sandeep Bamzai's 'The Gilded Cage'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy set to become parents; say, 'Our family is growing'

News

Vivek Sharma says his debut film 'Chal Zindagi' is a slice-of-life movie

Health & Lifestyle

Explained : How Covid leads to organ damage in adults?

News

Pritha Bakshi shares her fitness regime that helped perform in 'Virodh'

News

A cappella group Penn Masala to embark on India tour from May 19

Technology

IT Ministry unveils key amendments to online gaming rules, industry elated

Sports

USA, UAE qualify for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

News

Aditi Sharma redesigns her 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' makeup room for a personal touch

News

Apurva Asrani, Vivek Agnihotri slam Karan Johar for remark on Anushka Sharma’s career

Health & Lifestyle

Andhra Pradesh launches Family Doctor Programme

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US