Amazon Luna to lose over 50 games

San Francisco, Feb 7 (IANS) Amazon’s cloud gaming service Luna is set to lose more than 50 games from its Luna+ subscription this month.

Luna will drop 53 games starting this week until the end of the month, including titles like ‘Snake Pass’, ‘Retro Classic: Gate of Doom’ and ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’.

“Our goal with Amazon Luna has always been to keep our selection as fresh as possible and to offer a wide array of high-quality, immersive games for our customers. With that in mind, we’ll be refreshing our content offerings,” Amazon explained in a statement to 9To5Google.

Luna dropped many games throughout last December and January.

Games, which are ending, show a banner at the top of the screen stating that the game is leaving and also on what date it will no longer be available, the report said.

In December last year, Amazon had announced that it will now allow users to play Ubisoft games they own for PC through its cloud gaming service.

Users can link their Ubisoft account to Luna to play owned PC games and can also purchase new ones.

