scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Bitcoin trading volume tanked nearly $700 bn in April

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Bitcoin trading volume sank by almost $700 billion in April, historically seen as one of the strongest months for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, bringing the biggest average monthly returns, a report showed on Wednesday.

Although Bitcoin topped over $30,400 on April 18, reaching the highest level since early June, its monthly gain was only 3 per cent, way down from 21 per cent in March and much less than gains usually seen in the fourth month of the year, according to data by BitcoinCasinos.com.

“A significant drop in Bitcoin trading volume after its price surge may show investors adopting a wait-and-see approach or moving their capital to other cryptos,” the report mentioned.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin’s monthly trading volume amounted to $492.9 billion in April, a massive 58 per cent less than almost $1.2 trillion seen a month before.

However, Bitcoin was not the only digital coin whose monthly trading volume declined in April.

Statistics show all major cryptocurrencies saw a double-digit drop.

“Tether’s trading volume was down by 38 per cent month-over-month to $730.5 billion. Ethereum saw a 28 per cent decline and around $230 billion in 30-day trading volume,” the report noted.

USD Coin, the fourth most-traded digital coin in the crypto space last month, saw a 38 per cent decline and $97.5 billion in monthly trading volume.

Binance USD, as the fifth most-traded crypto in April, hit $75.5 billion worth of trades, or 28 per cent less than in March.

The CoinMarketCap data show TrueUSD climbed to the sixth spot of the most-traded cryptos in April.

The USD-backed stablecoin saw $41.1 billion worth of transactions last month, four times more than Polygon and Solana and almost six times more than Dogecoin, which didn’t even rank on the top 10 list in April despite being promoted by Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chrome world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd
Next article
Los Angeles FC reach CONCACAF Champions League final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Los Angeles FC reach CONCACAF Champions League final

Technology

Chrome world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Sports

IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel

News

SC refuses to entertain plea by Muslim body against 'The Kerala Story'

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases

News

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

Technology

Allen Career Institute hires veteran Nitin Kukreja as CEO for digital era

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple to seek blessings

News

Austin Butler's shocking transformation unveiled in 'Dune: Part Two' first trailer teaser

News

Jubin Nautiyal was moved by 'Mehsoos Hua' melody, lent voice to song despite busy schedule

News

Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

News

Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Noor’ is a soul-stirring romantic number

News

TV actor Rrahul Sudhir talks about going 'sinister' for 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

News

Anand Mahindra praises 'fauji brat' Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Citadel'

News

Emma Watson on taking acting break: 'I felt a bit caged'

Technology

SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks: Elon Musk

Technology

Meta introduces new personalisation controls for FB reels

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks red hot in a saree, Fans say “Nazar utarwalo nahi toh haters ki nazar lag jayegi”

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US