scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

China's FAST telescope okays 6,400 observation hours for global scientists

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, July 28 (IANS) China’s Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world’s largest single-dish and most sensitive radio telescope, approved nearly 6,400 hours of observation for scientists from 16 countries, the media reported on Friday.

Applications from the 16 countries mainly involve fast radio bursts observation, pulsars observation and neutral hydrogen survey, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dubbed the “China Sky Eye,” the telescope is located in a deep and round karst depression in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. It has a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields.

FAST started formal operation in January 2020 and officially opened to the world on March 31, 2021.

Its operation and maintenance team has been working to further improve its observation efficiency and meet the growing demand from the international astronomical community.

The gigantic telescope has also adopted intelligent maintenance robots, the report said.

According to Jiang Peng, chief engineer of the telescope, the five intelligent robot systems and platforms for maintenance, which have passed the acceptance test, will help increase the time of observation by 30 days per year.

The intelligent robots will be mainly used in testing of the supporting cables and pulleys of FAST’s feed, the automatic maintenance of its actuators and laser targets on the reflector, the disassembling and installation of feed receivers, the monitoring of radio interference, and the all-weather measurement of its 30-tonne feed cabin.

Peng said the intelligent robots will help safeguard the telescope’s operation, increasing its observation duration and efficiency while promoting more scientific results.

“The intelligent robots are expected to add about 30 days to the telescope’s observation period annually,” Jiang was quoted as saying.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Artifact's new AI feature to let users listen to news in Snoop Dogg's voice
Next article
Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in an electric blue lehenga at the rampwalk
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Dune 2' likely to be indefinitely delayed as Hollywood strikes intensify

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in an electric blue lehenga at the rampwalk

Technology

Artifact's new AI feature to let users listen to news in Snoop Dogg's voice

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Aged 40, Indian pacer Sreesanth loves to run-in hard and deliver goods for his team

News

Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'

Health & Lifestyle

‘Take steps to verify certificates of doctors in state run hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt

News

Aditya Narayan says, he achieved a lot from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

News

Prabhas’s Facebook page restored after it got hacked

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix sorting chats issue on Android beta

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Elvish, Abhishek tease Aashika about possible elimination

Sports

Japan's Takahashi guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier

Technology

About half million Americans may have tick-linked meat allergy: US CDC

News

Guru Randhawa drops a new banger ‘You Talking to Me?’ Produced by Bhushan Kumar! Out Now on T-Series

News

Riz Ahmed to skip Locarno, Stellan Skarsgard won’t accept award, in solidarity with Hollywood strikers

Sports

Ricky Ponting left fuming after being hit by grapes during live Ashes coverage

Technology

Sony sold over 40 mn PS5 consoles since launch

Technology

NASA to launch streaming platform 'NASA+' later this year

Sports

UTT Season 4: Dabang Delhi, Goa Challengers face off in first semifinal

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US