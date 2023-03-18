scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Discord rolling out 'Themes' for Nitro subscribers on desktop

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 18 (IANS) Discord has announced that it is rolling out ‘Themes’ for its Nitro subscribers to provide them more ways to bring their own vibe to the chat platform on desktop.

“Alongside the rest of the perks provided by your Discord Nitro subscription, you’ll be able to bring some fresh hues to your Discord views,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Choose from theme colours such as Chroma Glow, Citrus Sherbert, Midnight Blurple, and Retro Raincloud to name a few.”

To try Themes, Nitro members can navigate to the aUser Settings’ and select ‘Appearance’.

Then, under the existing Light and Dark themes, users will see a new Colour section. Now, simply select a theme and it will be instantly reflected in the application.

“If you wanna see what a specific theme will look like, use the Preview Themes button. You can even preview a theme whether or not you’re currently subscribed to Nitro!” the company said.

Last week, the chat platform had announced that it is updating its ‘Clyde’ bot using OpenAI technology.

The new Clyde will answer questions and have extended conversations with users and their friends.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Previous article
Fans trend “PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN”
Next article
Deepika Padukone shares a video showing how she got ready for Oscars 2023
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone shares a video showing how she got ready for Oscars 2023

News

Fans trend “PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN”

News

Naomi Scott feels beautiful during 'good sex'

News

Sharon Stone breaks down as she admits losing 'half her money'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enjoying “I’m The Best” dance at Ananya Panday’s cousin’s Wedding

Sports

WPL will push standard of women's game forward: Heather Knight

News

Ram Charan lands in Hyderabad to grand welcome by fans

Sports

Indian Wells: Rybakina dominates Swiatek, sets up final clash with Sabalenka

Sports

IND vs AUS: Match could have been interesting if we had got above 250, admits Steve Smith

Sports

Footballer Atsu laid to rest in Ghanaians' grief

Sports

IND vs AUS: It was very relaxing to watch Rahul and Jadeja bat, says Hardik Pandya

Technology

Meta rolling out its paid verification in US

Technology

AI Bing's new feature lets users share chat responses

Sports

Indian Wells: Sabalenka cruises into final with win over Sakkari

News

Country's first-ever audio cinema 'Blindfold' enters record books

News

I didn't, the drums found me: Ranjit Barot

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi Literature Festival's 11th edition is more than just writers and publishers

Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US