scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

General Motors lays off 500 workers to cut costs

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Automaker General Motors (GM) is laying off hundreds of workers from the company as it follows other major companies, including competitors, in downsizing headcounts to preserve cash and boost profits, the media reported.

Announced internally on Tuesday, the cuts affected about 500 positions across the company’s various functions, reports CNBC, citing sources.

The timing of the job cuts seems odd as it roughly comes a month after GM CEO Mary Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson told investors that the company was not planning any layoffs.

GM Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman confirmed the company’s goal of $2 billion in cost savings over the next two years in a letter sent on Tuesday, which “we’ll find by reducing corporate expenses, overhead, and complexity in all our products”, said the report.

In an emailed statement, the company reiterated that the cuts were a result of performance, saying that they help with “managing the attrition curve as part of our overall structural cost reduction effort”, the report added.

Meanwhile, US automaker Ford Motors has announced it will eliminate 3,800 jobs over the next three years in Europe to restructure its business, creating a leaner, more competitive cost structure.

By 2025, Ford plans to resize its European engineering footprint, resulting in 2,800 fewer jobs.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Previous article
Aishwarya, Rohit overwhelmed with gratitude as 'Bhagya Lakshmi' touches 500 mark
Next article
Tirumala temple introduces facial recognition technology
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gujarat Open Golf 2023: Local lad Anshul Patel, Aman Raj grab early lead

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Sudeva Delhi relegated after playing out 3-3 draw against NEROCA FC

Technology

New liquid nitrogen spray may help astronauts clean stubborn moon dust

Health & Lifestyle

Two Kerala govt doctors arrested for taking bribe from patient's kin

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi sees rise in flu cases with cough lasting for two weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad man dies while playing badminton

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya continue Cinderella run with stunning last-gasp win over Punjab to reach final

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans to commence pre-registration for home matches tickets on March 2

Sports

I-League 2022-23: TRAU, Gokulam Kerala aim to finish on a high (preview)

Technology

Tirumala temple introduces facial recognition technology

News

Aishwarya, Rohit overwhelmed with gratitude as 'Bhagya Lakshmi' touches 500 mark

News

Yogesh Bhardwaj to play detective in 'Chhipkali', calls it his most challenging role

News

Kartik Aaryan aka ‘Rooh Baba’ to return with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Sports

IOC announces Olympic Esports Series 2023, Singapore to host live finals in June

Sports

WPL a historical moment; will empower women, says UP Warriorz assistant coach Anju Jain

News

'Devi' director Priyanka Banerjee, Jhansi team up for music video

Health & Lifestyle

WHO warns tourists to avoid wet markets to avert human bird flu risk

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks medical regulators response on plea alleging doctors 'unqualified'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US