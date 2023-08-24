scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Gmail may now ask users for verification while adding new forwarding address

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Google has announced that Gmail may now ask users for verification when they add a new forwarding address, create a new filter or edit an existing filter.

Last year, the tech giant had introduced stronger safeguards around sensitive actions taken in the Google Workspace accounts.

“We’re extending these protections to sensitive actions taken in Gmail,” the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

The sensitive actions include creating a new filter, editing an existing filter, importing filters, adding a new forwarding address from the

Forwarding and POP/IMAP settings, and enabling the IMAP access status from the settings.

When these actions are taken, the tech giant will evaluate the session attempting the action, and if it’s deemed risky, it will be challenged with

a “Verify it’s you” prompt.

With a second and trusted factor, such as a 2-step verification code, users will be able to confirm the validity of the action.

Also, if a verification challenge fails or is not completed, users will receive a “Critical security alert” notification on trusted devices.

“Note that this feature only supports users that use Google as their identity provider and actions taken within Google products. SAML users are

not supported at this time,” the tech giant explained.

Earlier this month, the company had introduced a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that enables users to seamlessly

communicate in a wide range of languages.

To translate messages on mobile, users have to select “Translate” on the dismissible banner and choose their preferred language.

The dismissible banner appears when the content language of a message is different from the “Google.com Mail display language” in users’ account settings.

Also, users can choose to have Gmail always translate or never translate

specific languages.

–IANS

aj/shb

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Musk says ‘super cool’ as India lands on the Moon
Next article
Struggling German football traveling a bumpy road back to top level
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Struggling German football traveling a bumpy road back to top level

Technology

Musk says ‘super cool’ as India lands on the Moon

Technology

Moving around moon, India’s moon rover leaving its imprint on lunar soil

Technology

Incredible feat: Top US leaders celebrate India's lunar success

Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces to set up National Centre of Excellence in Raj

Sports

Football: Difficult return to Europe for Osasuna after 17-year wait

Sports

With 30 days to go, anticipation for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games runs high across Asia

Sports

3rd T20I: Been a lot of fun captaining and it was an honour captaining them, says Jasprit Bumrah

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 success: K’taka CM congratulates ISRO chief, Deputy CM felicitates team

Sports

World Badminton Championship: Satwik-Chirag, Gayatri-Treesa in cruise mode on day of doubles pairs

Sports

Ireland v India: Third T20I abandoned due to rain; India win series 2-0

Technology

What an incredible moment: Sundar Pichai on India’s historic Moon feat

News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ look revealed

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors outshine Mangaluru Dragons

News

The Boys spinoff Gen V reveals character descriptions

Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal’s presence in team was necessary, hope doors aren’t closed on him, says Harbhajan Singh

Sports

Coimbatore Open golf: Manish Thakran’s 66 propels him into joint lead with two others at halfway stage

Sports

The whole debate really is about how your 4, 5, 6 are going to look, says Sanjay Manjrekar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US