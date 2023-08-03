scorecardresearch
IIT Mandi study sheds light on benefits of recycling end-of-life solar cells

By Agency News Desk

Mandi, Aug 3 (IANS) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have proposed industrial solutions for the effective recycling of solar cell components and materials.

The findings, published in the journal Resources, Conservation and Recycling, demonstrate that recycling these materials will significantly reduce the environmental impact compared to conventional mining and production practices.

In addition, the recycling of solar cell modules enables the recovery of valuable resources such as cadmium, tellurium, indium, gallium, and germanium. These resources have limited reserves and are in high demand within the industry.

India’s solar energy infrastructure is rapidly expanding, and as of November 2022, it had a capacity of approximately 62 GW, according to Dr Satvasheel Ramesh Powar, Associate Professor, School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, IIT Mandi.

“Given that solar cell modules have a lifetime of about 30 years, the country will produce 4.4 to 7.5 million tonnes of solar cell waste by 2050. Solar panel trash may become the most prevalent kind of rubbish in landfills as early as 2030.

“Addressing this environmental challenge hinges on understanding the various aspects of reuse, repurposing, recycling, and recovering valuable resources from solar cell wastes,” Powar said.

In the study, the team discussed the life cycle assessment of crystalline silicon (c-Si) and cadmium telluride (CdTe) PV modules and presents a comprehensive analysis of their environmental impact and the benefits of recycling.

They also compared the process of mining and refining glass, metals, and semiconductor materials from c-Si and CdTe PV modules to traditional mining and production methods.

The study emphasises the need for governments and industry stakeholders to take proactive measures in implementing green certifications and providing incentives.

These actions are crucial to foster the recycling and mineral recovery of the PV industry.

Building upon their study, the researchers also developed a comprehensive recycling methodology encompassing reduce, reuse, repurpose, repair, refurbish, redesign, remanufacture, and recycle methods.

This holistic approach aims to minimise waste and energy consumption during the end-of-life processing of solar PV modules.

–IANS

rvt/prw

