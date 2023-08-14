scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Infosys veteran Richard Lobo joins Byju's to help firm boost HR functions

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Edtech major Byju’s on Monday appointed Infosys veteran HR leader Richard Lobo as an exclusive advisor to help transform its human resources function. 

Lobo joins Byju’s after a 23-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as its EVP and Head of Human Resources.

“His extensive experience and leadership in HR will be instrumental in further enriching our work culture and ensuring that the welfare of our team members remains at the core of every decision we take,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO.

Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, Byju’s, added that having Lobo on board reassures them that the company will “evolve into a best-in-class global workplace, where merit and growth flourish hand in hand”.

In his new role, Lobo will actively guide Byju’s management on organizational change and transformation, to create an outstanding workplace for its employees.

“I look forward to working with the leadership to scale global organisational design, innovate people practices, and help strengthen the foundation of the enterprise to support its next phase of growth as a global market leader,” Lobo said.

This move aligns with Byju’s tradition of prioritizing its workforce, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth and a people-oriented approach.

An active contributor to publications and a frequent speaker at industry events, Lobo also advises academia on trends in business and human resources.

–IANS

na/pgh

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Two J&K players to represent India in World Taekwondo Olympic qualifiers in South Korea
Next article
Indian junior men's, women's hockey teams depart for 4-Nation Tournaments in Germany
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian junior men's, women's hockey teams depart for 4-Nation Tournaments in Germany

Sports

Two J&K players to represent India in World Taekwondo Olympic qualifiers in South Korea

News

Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’ – A master lyricist and filmmaker with a melodic vision

News

'Pushpa Impossible' actress Karuna Pandey shares her love for sarees

Technology

Researchers turn ChatGPT into Chemistry Assistant

Sports

AFC to start Women's Champions League, approves biggest prize purse for Asian Club football competitions

News

'Radha Mohan' actress Neeharika Roy dons 'Bharat Mata' look for I-Day episode

News

Dibyendu Bhattacharya starts shooting for third season of 'Undekhi'

News

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer ‘The Great Indian Family’ to release on this date

News

Salman Khan, Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol, Paloma’s title track from ‘Dono’

Sports

I asked Zak for a pair of size 11 shoes so I could play my debut ODI match: Ishant Sharma

News

‘Goldfish’ announces the release of its melodious album

Health & Lifestyle

New immunotherapy drugs show promise for cancer treatment

News

‘The Marvels’ is director Nia DaCosta’s entertaining fix for ‘superhero fatigue’

Sports

Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Senanayake banned from leaving country over match fixing charges

Health & Lifestyle

Digital concussion headset shows when athletes can safely return to play

Technology

Jio announces rollout of 5G-based connectivity using 26 GHz mmWave spectrum

News

Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US