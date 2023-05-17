scorecardresearch
Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

San Francisco, May 17 (IANS) Meta (formerly Facebook) is rolling out the ability to comment on Instagram posts with animated GIFs (Graphics Interchange Format).

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced that users can now post GIFs in Instagram comments during a Broadcast Channels chat with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, reports Engadget.

“This is a bit of ‘finally feature,’ but we’re launching GIFs in comments today,” Mosseri told Zuckerberg.

Users can now search for and share Giphy GIFs in the comment stream, giving them another option for responding to Instagram posts.

GIFs in Instagram comments are available in the latest version of the app.

Moreover, Mosseri also said that Instagram is also testing lyrics in Reels.

According to the report, the feature seems to build on the auto-caption sticker Meta introduced back in 2021.

Based on the screenshot shared by Mosseri, the report said that a timeline at the bottom of the interface will allow users to properly sync the captions.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced new features on its short-video making app to empower creators.

The social network has added a dedicated destination for trending audio and hashtags, two new metrics to Reels insights and brought gifts on Reels to more countries.

Creators will now be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels.

