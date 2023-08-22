scorecardresearch
Instagram begins to roll out web version of Threads amid usage fall

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 22 (IANS) Meta-owned Instagram on Tuesday started to roll out the web version of its Threads platform, which is struggling to stay afloat amid decreasing usage day by day.

Threads users will be able to post, view their feed, and interact with posts from the desktop, according to the social media platform.

“The Threads team is working to add more features to bring the web app on par with mobile over the weeks ahead,” reports TechCrunch.

Thread users on the desktop will not be able to edit their profile or send a thread over to Instagram DMs (direct messages).

Last week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri teased “We’re close on web”.

Responding to a user’s post, Mosseri had said: “Desktop web will happen long before foldable support. We’re close on web and not working on foldables.”

Mosseri said that the company had been testing an early web version “internally for a week or two”, but it still “needs some work” before wide release.

Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said the company would bring the web version in “the next few weeks.”

Since Threads was launched, a web version has frustratingly been missing.

Meta’s Twitter (now X) rival Threads has been in steady decline after peaking at around 50,000 daily active users globally on Android devices in early July and now stands at around 10 million.

Over 10 million people joined the social media app within seven hours of its July 5 launch, according to Zuckerberg.

Threads became the most downloaded non-game app on its first day in a decade, as per the market intelligence data provider Sensor Tower, and surpassed 100 million users, before its downfall began.

Meanwhile, Meta has announced new features to Threads, including the ability to directly share posts in Instagram direct messages (DMs), a mention button and more.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
