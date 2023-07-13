scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Insta's 'rage shake' feature also available in Threads

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 13 (IANS) Instagram’s ‘rage shake’ feature that provides users an easy way to report problems on the platform is available in Threads also.

Users just have to shake their phone, and an option will come up that allows them to report a problem.

The rage shake feature was first introduced in 2021.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said in a video that the new features coming to Threads include a following feed, editing, multiple accounts, post search, hashtags, web presence, like list and translations.

He also posted, “Who can Reply — Before you post a new thread, you can set who can reply to that specific thread. The three options are — Anyone, Profiles you follow, Mentioned only.”

On Tuesday, Mosseri said that the company is “pumped” to start shipping improvements on Threads this week.

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store.

The application crossed 100 million user sign-ups within a week of its launch. It crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global in-app spending hits record $67.5 bn, India largest market for Google Play
Next article
1st Test: Ashwin fifer helps India take dominant position against West Indies
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test: Ashwin fifer helps India take dominant position against West Indies

Technology

Global in-app spending hits record $67.5 bn, India largest market for Google Play

Technology

Mastodon experiences downtime due to maintenance

Sports

1st Test, Day 1: Athanaze falls for 47 as India reduce West Indies to 137/8 at Tea

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz sinks Rune, sets up semis clash against Medvedev

Sports

Wimbledon: Jabeur rallies past Rybakina to return to semis

Sports

WI vs IND: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in his Test career, Kohli joins Tendulkar

Sports

FC Goa sign Spanish defender Odei Onaindia

Sports

India make bright start at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Ganemat Sekhon equals national record again, misses final berth by a point

Sports

Wimbledon: Sabalenka overpowers Keys to reach semifinals

Technology

Elon Musk launches xAI company to ‘understand true nature of universe’

Sports

1st Test: Ashwin, Thakur, Jadeja among wickets as India reduce West Indies to 68/4 at lunch

News

Mike November is Michael Kelly’s greatest job so far

Sports

Duleep Trophy Final, Day 1: West Zone reduce South Zone to 182/7 despite Hanuma Vihari fifty

Technology

IMC 2023 to position us as global tech powerhouse: IT Minister

News

Will Sreeleela replace Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula’s film

Sports

1st Test: Number three is a position where I want to consolidate, says Shubman Gill

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US