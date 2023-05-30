scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

JioCinema breaks world record with over 3.2 cr viewers during IPL final

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023, has broken the world record for the most concurrent views to a live-streamed event on Monday as over 3.2 crore viewers witnessed the finale of this year IPL, featuring Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans.

During Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023, JioCinema recorded over 2.57 crore concurrent viewers witnessing the sensational century by Shubhman Gill in the first innings between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Disney’s Hotstar, the former digital streaming partner of the IPL, drew over 2.5 crore simultaneous viewers for a cricket match in July 2019, a record that stood unbroken for several years.

Moreover, on April 17, about 2.4 crore viewers came together to watch M.S. Dhoni’s CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This record was set after bettering the one set on April 12 of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 crore, again when Dhoni almost pulled off another heist against Rajasthan Royals.

JioCinema continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing as it clocked over 1,500 crore video views in the first seven weeks of this year’s IPL.

In the 16th edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) in the rain-affected rescheduled final of the season to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Moderate Muslims must raise voice against terrorism in name of Islam: Pakistani author Shahbaz Taseer
Next article
China's Zhang Zhizhen makes history reaching second round at French Open
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Greenland glaciers melting three times faster than 20th Century: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

Technology

CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups

News

Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

Health & Lifestyle

UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens

News

Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

News

Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat

Health & Lifestyle

Myntra's EORS-18 goes live on June 1, offering 20 lakh styles across over 6,000 brands

News

'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj

News

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

60% of Indians think toilet is worst area when it comes to harbouring viruses

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US