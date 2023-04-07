scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

LG Electronics' Q1 profit down 23% on sluggish demand

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, April 7 (IANS) LG Electronics on Friday said its operating profit for the January-March period likely declined 23 per cent from a year earlier amid the on-going macroeconomic woes that dampened consumer demand.

The South Korean tech company estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.49 trillion won ($1.1 billion), down 22.9 per cent from a year earlier.

Sales decreased 2.6 per cent to 20.41 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit, however, was 20.7 per cent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

LG’s quarterly profit has actually risen from a year ago, considering the 80 billion-won one-off gains from patents licensing the tech firm that were made in the first quarter of last year.

Stabilising material costs and steady sales of high-end home appliances helped the firm achieve the relatively solid earnings results.

LG’s TV business likely made a turnaround in the first three months of the year, after making losses for the past three consecutive quarters, thanks to improving TV demand in the European market, LG’s biggest OLED TV market, and decreasing inventory levels, as well as marketing costs.

According to market research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), premium TV shipments are estimated to have fallen 14 percent from a year ago in the first quarter, but they are expected to begin increasing in the second quarter.

Analyst Kim Dong-won from KB Securities expected LG’s TV business to log 439 billion won in operating profit this year, up a whopping 81 times from a year ago.

The company will release its final earnings report later this month.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
Rhett to join Indian men's hockey team as analytical coach
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rhett to join Indian men's hockey team as analytical coach

News

Pawan Singh & Khushboo Jain out with an emotional love song ‘Tumhare Siva’ produced by T-Series!

Technology

Samsung cuts memory chip output, Q1 profit to drop 96% on weak demand

Technology

$500K worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Fashion and Lifestyle

Airport Fashion: Fans love Kiara Advani’s no-makeup look

News

Diddy pays Sting $5,000 per day for sampling latter's song

Sports

Churchill Brothers pump six past Real Kashmir to make Super Cup Group Stage

News

Lance Reddick died due to heart and artery disease

News

TV actress Neha Marda hospitalised due to pregnancy complications

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 6,050 fresh Covid-19 cases

Technology

US orders probe into Tesla Model X seat belt failures

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple with Malti Marie

Technology

Twitter to show 50% less ads to paid Blue subscribers

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows how people's hands, household surfaces aid in Covid spread

Sports

‘Impact’- A new meaning in cricket dictionary

Technology

US-based firms sack over 2.7 lakh employees in Q1, up nearly 400%

Sports

Nakamura knocks Carlsen out of Chessable Masters after 'worst possible' mouseslip

Health & Lifestyle

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US