scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Look forward to successful Moon landing: Rakesh Sharma, 1st Indian in space

Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, said that knowing the way ISRO functions, “I can proudly say that Chandrayaan 3 will have a safe landing”.

By Agency News Desk
Look forward to successful Moon landing: Rakesh Sharma, 1st Indian in space
Astronaut Rakesh Sharma _ news agency pic

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) As the nation awaits with bated breath the Chandrayaan 3 landing on Moon, Rakesh Sharma who is the first Indian in space, on Wednesday said that knowing the way ISRO functions, “I can proudly say that Chandrayaan 3 will have a safe landing”.

Sharma will join eminent personalities such as astronauts Sunita Williams and S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, to provide insights on the live simulcast of Chandrayaan-3 #countdowntohistory across National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar.

“In the last 40 years, despite limited resources, ISRO has had a spectacular journey, the programmes we have conducted over the years have surprised the world,” said Sharma who flew aboard Soyuz T-11 on April 3, 1984 as part of the Soviet Interkosmos Programme to travel in space.

“Space explorations do have their ups and downs, but we’ve remained focused in our approach, and knowing the way ISRO functions I can proudly say that Chandrayaan 3 will have a safe landing. I look forward to a successful Moon landing,” he added.

Also joining live will be Srijan Pal Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre; Chris Hadfield, Former Commander Of The International Space Station and Ann Druyan, Creative Director of NASA’s Voyager Interstellar Message and Emmy-winning writer who will count down to the final moments of India’s moon mission.

“With futuristic 3D graphics, uncharted access to the voices of experts from India and abroad, and short informative films, we want to unite Indians across the globe and take them on a memorable journey to #countdowntohistory together,” said Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

–IANS

na/

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bluesky to add 'rate limits' to enhance network stability, security
Next article
Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Keep fit to avoid heart rhythm disorder and stroke risk

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor takes a break to celebrate birthday in Dubai

Sports

Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

Technology

Bluesky to add 'rate limits' to enhance network stability, security

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani flaunts her airport fashion in yellow kurta

News

Sharman Joshi, Sharib Hashmi roped in for 'Ziddi Sanam’

Sports

'I just heard from him': Henry Olonga confirms Zimbabwe cricket Heath Streak great is 'very much alive'

News

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon to reunite after 19 Years?

Technology

Microsoft introduces Python in Excel

News

Badshah to give a surprise performance for children ailing with cancer

News

‘KBC 15’ : Amitabh Bachchan hopes and prays for the success of Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Special prayers offered across state for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission in K’taka

Sports

South Africa announce equal match fees, professional league for women cricketers

Technology

IBM sells The Weather Company assets to Francisco Partners

Technology

ChatGPT can aid healthcare professionals in decision making: Study

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car

News

Calvin Harris blames Las Vegas for taking away his 'creative juices'

Technology

Credit reporting agency Experian fined $650K over deceptive email practices

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US