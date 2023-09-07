MediaTek develops 1st chip with TSMC's 3nm process, mass production in 2024

Taipei, Sep 7 (IANS) Leading chip-maker MediaTek on Thursday announced the making of its first chip using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) leading-edge 3nm technology, with mass production slated to begin next year.

MediaTek’s Dimensity system-on-chips (SoCs) are designed to meet the ever-increasing user experience requirements for mobile computing, high-speed connectivity, artificial intelligence, and multimedia.

MediaTek said its first flagship chipset using TSMC’s 3nm process is expected to empower smartphones, tablets, intelligent cars and various other devices, starting in the second half of 2024.

“TSMC’s consistent and high-quality manufacturing capabilities enable MediaTek to fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market,” said Joe Chen, President of MediaTek.

Compared with TSMC’s N5 process, TSMC’s 3nm technology currently offers as much as 18 per cent speed improvement at same power, or 32 per cent power reduction at same speed, and approximately 60 per cent increase in logic density.

“This collaboration between MediaTek and TSMC on MediaTek’s Dimensity SoC means the power of the industry’s most advanced semiconductor process technology can be as accessible as the smartphone in your pocket,” said Dr Cliff Hou, SVP of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC.

“Throughout the years, we have worked closely with MediaTek to bring numerous significant innovations to the market and are honoured to continue our partnership into the 3nm generation and beyond,” Hou added.

MediaTek enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, and is a market leader in developing innovative chips for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products.

–IANS

na/