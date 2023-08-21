scorecardresearch
Meta may release Threads' web version this week

San Francisco, Aug 21 (IANS) Meta will reportedly release the web version of Threads this week.Since Threads was launched, a web version has frustratingly been missing, reports The Verge.

Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said the company would bring the web version in “the next few weeks.”

However, the sources told The Wall Street Journal that the feature’s “launch plans aren’t final and could change.”

Last week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted on Threads that the company had been testing an early web version “internally for a week or two”, but it still “needs some work” before wide release.

Also, Mosseri had announced a new “Reposts” tab on profiles and reposts to the Following feed.

“Two small updates for Threads that are worth mentioning: we’re rolling out a new Reposts tab on your profile so you can see all the threads you reposted in one place. We are also, based on your feedback, adding reposts to your Following Feed,” he wrote in a Threads post.

Responding to a user’s post, Mosseri had said: “Desktop web will happen long before foldable support. We’re close on web and not working on foldables.”

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg had announced new features for Threads, including the ability to directly share posts in Instagram direct messages (DMs), a mention button that helps users to easily mention someone’s account in the thread, and the ability to add custom alt-text to photos or videos.

Last month, Meta CEO had announced a few updates on the platform, including a ‘Following’ feed and ‘Translations’.

Threads had reached 100 million user sign-ups faster than any social media platform in history.

