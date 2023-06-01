scorecardresearch
Microsoft joins Indian govt to train 6K students, 200 educators in cybersecurity skills

Microsoft signed a MoU with Directorate DGT under the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to train 6,000 students and 200 educators in digital and cyber-security skills

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Microsoft on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to train 6,000 students and 200 educators in digital and cyber-security skills in the country.

As part of this collaboration with, Microsoft will offer a wide range of courses, including training in AI, cloud computing, web development and cybersecurity skills for students and 200 faculty members at government-led Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skills Training Institutions (NSTIs).

“With the increasing prevalence of cyber threats such as data breaches, hacking attempts, identity theft, and malware attacks, individuals, organizations, and nations face significant challenges in safeguarding their digital assets,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State of Skill Development, Electronics and IT.

“I firmly believe that the partnership between DGT and Microsoft will play a pivotal role in nurturing talent equipped with a comprehensive understanding of data governance frameworks and promoting responsible data practices,” the minister added.

The training will empower young students with industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability, and connecting them to relevant job opportunities.

In addition, trained faculty members can then train ITI students attending computer operator and programming assistant (COPA) training.

“Trends such as demographic transitions and technological changes such as Industry 4.0, Web 3.0, and extended reality technology are introducing immense possibilities for our youth that will change their lives forever,” said Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

The ‘CyberShikshaa’ programme focusing on basic and intermediate cybersecurity skills training will also be expanded to students and educators at 10 NSTIs for women.

Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and President, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft, said that together, “we can build an inclusive future for the young leaders of tomorrow and unlock the full potential of the country’s workforce through this sustainable flywheel of skilling and employment.”

–IANS

na/

