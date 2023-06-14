scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NASA's Curiosity snaps postcard of Martian morning, afternoon

By Agency News Desk

Washington, June 14 (IANS) NASA’s Curiosity rover has captured a “postcard” of lighting during morning and afternoon at the Martian surface, the space agency said. The postcard is an artistic interpretation of the landscape, with colour added over two black-and-white panoramas captured by Curiosity’s navigation cameras.

The views were taken on April 8 at 9.20 a.m. and 3.40 p.m. local Mars time, providing dramatically different lighting.

“Capturing two times of day provides dark shadows because the lighting is coming in from the left and the right, like you might have on a stage — but instead of stage lights, we’re relying on the Sun,” said Curiosity engineer Doug Ellison of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, who planned and processed the images, in a statement.

Blue was added to parts of the postcard captured in the morning and yellow to parts taken in the afternoon.

Curiosity is in the foothills of Mount Sharp, which stands 5 km high within Gale Crater, where the rover has been exploring since landing in 2012.

In the distance beyond its tracks is Marker Band Valley, a winding area in the “sulfate-bearing region” within which the rover discovered unexpected signs of an ancient lake.

Farther below are two hills – “Bolivar” and “Deepdale” — that Curiosity drove between while exploring “Paraitepuy Pass.”

Adding to the depth of the shadows is the fact that it was winter — a period of lower airborne dust — at Curiosity’s location when the images were taken.

“Mars’ shadows get sharper and deeper when there’s low dust and softer when there’s lots of dust,” Ellison added.

Curiosity, which landed on Mars in 2012, was designed to assess whether Mars ever had an environment able to support small life forms called microbes.

–IANS

rvt/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’
Next article
Vodafone, CK Hutchison approve UK mobile business merger
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Vodafone, CK Hutchison approve UK mobile business merger

News

When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Edtech firm Chegg to cut 4% of staff as AI risks business

Sports

Selectors need to have a word with Rohit to chart the course of direction for Test captaincy: Devang Gandhi

Sports

Real Madrid complete Jude Bellingham's signing from Borussia Dortmund

News

Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for 'Metro… In Dino' with emotional sequence

News

When Kangana Ranaut flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawazuddin for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Health & Lifestyle

Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials

Lyrics

Adipurush – Huppa Huiya Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

News

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback Kedarnath pix on SSR death anniversary

News

Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk 'Jee Karda' red carpet

News

When Anil Kapoor was sceptical of playing Shailendra Rungta in 'The Night Manager'

Lyrics

Adipurush – Shivoham Song Lyrics starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan

Technology

Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android

Lyrics

Adipurush – Tu Hi Sheetal Dhara Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Sports

Archery World Cup: 16-year-old Aditi Swami breaks U-18 compound world record

Technology

Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain

Health & Lifestyle

How donating blood is good for your health

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US