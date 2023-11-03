New API lets brands create FB Stories directly from 3rd-party desktop, web apps

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Meta has introduced a new “Facebook Stories API” (Application Programming Interface), which will allow developers, creators, and brands to create and share a Facebook Story directly from a third-party desktop or web app.

“Starting this week, we are releasing the Facebook Stories API that allows developers, creators, and brands to use the desktop or web-based application of their choice to create and publish their Stories to publicly available Facebook Pages,” Meta said in a blogpost.

Facebook Stories API will remove the friction for users previously using third-party platforms and then uploading at a later time to Facebook.

This API will allow one-button sharing directly from their preferred third-party platform, the company said.

Moreover, the company mentioned that apps will not need to go through additional App Review, as long as apps have already been approved for the appropriate permission access levels.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a new paid subscription option in the EU, EEA (European Economic Area) and Switzerland that will remove ads from Facebook and Instagram.

The service will be offered next month for around 9.99 euros per month on the web or 12.99 euros a month on iOS and Android.

To comply with evolving European regulations, Meta will offer people who use Facebook or Instagram and reside in these regions the choice to continue using these personalised services for free with ads or subscribe to stop seeing ads.

