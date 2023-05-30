scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung plans to develop chips for XR devices

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, May 30 (IANS) Samsung is reportedly planning to develop chips for XR (Extended Reality) devices as the company is expected to unveil a new XR headset sometime later this year or the first half of next year.

According to The Korea Economic Daily, citing sources, the company’s plans to venture into the XR device chip market are now taking concrete shape.

The System LSI division of Samsung that makes Exynos processors and ISOCELL camera sensors has started taking its first step toward making processors for XR devices.

The tech giant also plans to compete with Google and Qualcomm.

Moreover, the report said that the company could design completely new chips or modify existing ones to suit XR devices.

The chipsets are responsible for running the operating system and applications, calculating sensor data, and tracking user motions.

With XR devices, rich data can be overlaid over reality to create experiences like live translation, immersive meetings, and navigation, the report said.

According to Counterpoint Research, over 110 million XR devices could be sold yearly by 2025, a massive jump from the current 18 million units per year.

Another market tracker, IDC, predicts the XR devices market will reach $50.9 billion in 2025, up from $13.9 billion in 2022.

In November last year, Meta (formerly Facebook) released its new high-end mixed reality headset, Meta Quest Pro.

The company has sold over 10 million units of its predecessor Meta Quest worldwide.

Apple is expected to reveal its own VR headset, tentatively named Reality Pro, at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5.

–IANS

shs/prw/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Kohli hails 'champion' Jadeja after CSK's thrilling win
Next article
JUICE probe ready for study of Jupiter: ESA
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

Technology

CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups

News

Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

Health & Lifestyle

UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens

News

Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

News

Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat

Health & Lifestyle

Myntra's EORS-18 goes live on June 1, offering 20 lakh styles across over 6,000 brands

News

'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj

News

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

60% of Indians think toilet is worst area when it comes to harbouring viruses

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Korea challenge in semis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US