scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

SoftBank sells VC arm to Singapore-based firm led by Masayoshi's younger brother

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Japanese investment giant SoftBank is selling one of its venture capital arms, SoftBank Ventures Asia (SBVA), to Singaporean investment firm The Edgeof, as VC funding remains scarce amid the global macroeconomic conditions.

The acquisition comes after SoftBank and its Vision Fund registered huge financial losses amid the overall slump in the world of technology.

The Edgeof, a newly-established entity, will be led by Founder Taizo Son (SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son’s younger brother), and Co-founder and Chairman Atsushi Taira from the founding team of Mistletoe.

The Edgeof will leverage Mistletoe’s know-how and establish a pan-Asian ecosystem for ‘aStartups’ by discovering, investing and supporting the growth of game-changing startups, the companies said in a statement.

The company defines “aStartups” as startups that have a mission to address fundamental problems in the world with advanced technology.

SoftBank Group will collaborate closely with The Edgeof, offering valuable expertise, industry insights, and an extensive network to drive innovation and promote growth.

The acquisition is contingent upon regulatory approval and is expected to be completed this year.

“Through this acquisition, we aspire to build an ecosystem that enables visionary entrepreneurs and their startups to effect significant, positive societal change,” said Taira.

Following the acquisition, a fresh brand identity will be unveiled to signify the firm’s commitment to cultivating groundbreaking technologies across the region.

Son, Founder, The Edgeof, said, “We are confident that our collective strengths and resources will ignite a new era of revolutionary technologies and solutions, establishing us as a prominent influence in developing and expanding startups worldwide.”

Founded in 2000, SoftBank Ventures Asia is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Seoul and currently operates nearly $2 billion funds under management.

Since its inception, SoftBank Ventures Asia has focused on ICT investments, including AI, IoT, and smart robotics, with global investment professionals in Seoul, Beijing, Singapore, and San Francisco.

In February this year, SoftBank had posted a loss of nearly $6 billion in the quarter that ended in December.

–IANS

na/arm

Previous article
With 'Next Goal Wins,' Taika Waititi tells story of a sport he knows nothing of
Next article
Skeet shooter Gurjoat shoots a perfect 75 on Day-1 of National Selection Trials
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

High BP in men in their 30s linked with dementia risk in their 70s

Fashion & Lifestyle

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of dating

News

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ poster unveiled

News

Jeremy Renner makes triumphant return at 'Rennervations' premiere

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season

News

Kannada action thriller ‘Kabzaa’ OTT premiere announced

News

NTR Jr. hosts special dinner for James Farrell, VP International at Amazon Studios

Technology

$500K worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

News

Kareena Kapoor likes a mix of mainstream and off-beats films in her filmography

Sports

Rounak's fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

Sports

Super Cup: Defending champion FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC renew rivalry

Health & Lifestyle

WHO turns 75, calls for health equity

News

When Margot Robbie read 'Barbie' script, she thought it won't make it

Fashion and Lifestyle

It's 'halat kharaab' for Salman Khan after leg day at gym

Technology

Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

Sports

Tennis: Ruud, Zverev progress at Monte-Carlo Masters

Health & Lifestyle

New Zealand urges preventive measures to reduce Covid impact

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash who wore the blazer dress better?

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US