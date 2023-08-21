Sony PS5 standard disc edition to be available at Rs 47,490 for limited time

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Sony India on Monday announced that the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console (standard disc edition only) will be available at Rs 47,490 for a limited time.

This promotional price will be available for customers from August 24 through September 2, the company said in a statement.

This Rs 7,500 discount on PS5 will be available at Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales and select retailers.

Last month, Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, revealed that the company sold more than 40 million PS5 consoles to gamers since launch.

In April this year, the company revealed that it had sold 38.4 million PS5 gaming consoles, shipping 6.3 million PS5 in the March quarter alone.

Also, the company had shipped 19.1 million PS5 in fiscal 2022.

In July last year, the tech giant had announced that it sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles globally, making it “the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE)”.

In July Sony had announced that the ‘Access controller’ for PS5 will be available globally on December 6.

The Access controller lets users customise their layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360-degree orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports.

Users will also be able to pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively.

