scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Stack Overflow lays off 10% employees, CEO says 'weighs heavily on me'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Stack Overflow, a question and answer website for programmers, has laid off 10 per cent of its workforce, or 58 employees, amid global macroeconomic pressures and focus on profitability.

Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow, said that the layoffs were also the result of taking a hard look at “our strategic priorities for this fiscal year as well as our organisational structure” as the company invests in the continued growth of Stack Overflow for Teams “and pursue agility and flexibility as we launch AI/ML-focused offerings in the months ahead”.

“I’ve made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 10 per cent per cent or 58 employees. This is painful for them, and we are supporting those employees through this transition with severance packages, extensions of healthcare benefits, and outplacement services,” the CEO said in a statement.

As the CEO, “I take full ownership of this decision and it weighs heavily on me.”

Stack Overflow serves 100 million people every month, making it one of the most popular websites in the world.

Its asynchronous knowledge management and collaboration offering, Stack Overflow for Teams, is transforming how people work.

Chandrasekar will share more on the company’s business at fiscal year Q4 in review and the road ahead next week.

The platform offers products like Stack Overflow for Teams, Stack Overflow Advertising, Collectives on Stack Overflow, and Stack Overflow Talent.

–IANS

na/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users
Next article
Bayern, Dortmund secure crucial wins in Bundesliga
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Bayern, Dortmund secure crucial wins in Bundesliga

Technology

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users

Sports

Injured Shakib ruled out of third ODI against Ireland, set to miss six weeks of action

Sports

Real Madrid win, Villarreal take big step towards Europe in La Liga

Technology

If diesel cars go, what about EVs? On course, but in slow gear

Health & Lifestyle

Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health: Experts

Sports

IPL 2023: Plan was to build partnership and then target few bowlers, says centurion Prabhsimran Singh

Sports

Southampton relegated from Premier league while Leeds, Forest take vital points

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan confirms detection of wild poliovirus in environmental sample

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, spinners lead Punjab Kings to a 31-run win over Delhi Capitals (Ld)

Sports

IWL 2023: Sethu Madurai FC top Group B to complete quarterfinals line-up

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, bowlers help Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich miss ex-striker Lewandowski, says coach Tuchel

Sports

RFDL helps us identify who can train the club's first team, says BFC head coach Simon Grayson

Sports

India's Neeraj Chopra to participate in athletics meet of FBK Games 2023

Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Jharkhand to meet Haryana in final

News

Chidambaram to Kejriwal, an eclectic turnout at Raghav-Parineeti’s engagement

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran's maiden century guides Punjab Kings to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US