Threads adding reposts to Following feed

San Francisco, Aug 18 (IANS) Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced that Threads is rolling out a new “Reposts” tab on profiles and adding reposts to the Following feed.

“Two small updates for Threads that are worth mentioning: we’re rolling out a new Reposts tab on your profile so you can see all the threads you reposted in one place. We are also, based on your feedback, adding reposts to your Following Feed,” Mosseri wrote in a Threads post.

Also, in response to a user’s post, he said that “desktop web will happen long before foldable support. We’re close on web and not working on foldables”.

Last week, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced new features for Threads, including the ability to directly share posts in Instagram direct messages (DMs), a mention button that helps users to easily mention someone’s account in the thread, and the ability to add custom alt-text to photos or videos.

Mosseri had also introduced new updates on the platform, including the “Yours likes” option that allows users to see their liked posts, and the ability to sort accounts that users follow.

Last month, Zuckerberg had announced new updates on Threads including a ‘Following’ feed and ‘Translations’.

Threads had reached 100 million user sign-ups faster than any social media platform in history.

