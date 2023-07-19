scorecardresearch
Threads for iOS update brings 'follows' tab, translations & more

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 19 (IANS) Threads has released a new update for its iOS application which includes a ‘follows’ tab on the activity feed, translations, and much more.

In a post on Threads, Instagram software engineer Cameron Roth said: “New @threadsapp iOS updated dropped today! Check out what we’ve been hard at work cooking up.”

Other than the follows tab and translations, the new update provides users the ability to subscribe to unfollowed users and open the Instagram followers list on the app.

According to Roth, the update also brings improvements to activity feed scrolling and loading.

With the update, users will also get “tappable reposter labels” and “following + on thread replied page”, he added.

The company is also rolling out a few small crash fixes.

Roth further mentioned: “You may need to restart your app to see some of these or otherwise wait until the end of the day! We use a system of server-delivered flags which can take awhile to fully release.”

The Verge reported that the ‘follows’ tab which the company is rolling out to iOS users is not the following-only feed that users have been asking for.

This tab only allows users to see a list of users who recently followed them.

The company released the last update for its iOS app last week, which added the ability to use the app on iOS 17 without crashing and expand pics on profiles.

Moreover, it enabled extra tall photos to be fully viewable, and also improved scroll dismiss handling on profiles.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri had recently announced to implement Twitter-like rate limits on Threads as “spam attacks have picked up” on the platform.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced that “10s of millions of people now come back daily” on Threads and “that’s way ahead of what we expected”.

–IANS

aj/ksk

