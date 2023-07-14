Threads for iOS update brings iOS 17 support, bug fixes & more

San Francisco, July 14 (IANS) Threads has released a new update for its iOS application which includes iOS 17 public beta support, bug fixes, and much more.

Instagram software engineer Cameron Roth posted on Threads, “New @threadsapp iOS updated dropped today! Check out what we’ve been hard atwork cooking up.”

According to Roth, the update includes the ability to use the app on iOS 17 without crashing, and expand pics on profiles.

Moreover, binary size has been trimmed and the issue of the random images on the threadline is fixed, Roth added.

With the new update, extra tall photos are now fully viewable.

Also, the app provides better scroll dismiss handling on profiles with the new update.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said in a video that the new features coming to Threads include a following feed, editing, multiple accounts, post search, hashtags, web presence, like list and translations.

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

The application crossed 100 million user sign-ups within a week of its launch.

It surpassed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

