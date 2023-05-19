scorecardresearch
Twitter takes on YouTube, allows paid users to upload 2-hr long videos

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Twitter is gearing up to take on YouTube as it has now allowed paid users to upload videos up to two hours in length on the platform.

The microblogging platform also changed its Twitter Blue page and announced that the video file size limit for paid users has been raised from 2GB to 8GB.

“Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB),” Musk tweeted on Thursday.

Previously, longer video uploads were only possible via the web, but users can now also upload via the iOS app.

Despite these changes, the maximum upload quality remains 1080p.

Twitter introduced the long video upload feature in December last year, and it recently added new playback speed controls to the web as well.

Several users expressed their thoughts on this development on Twitter.

“Sweet. When can we monetise them?,” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Long videos are good, and I hope you focus on them as an alternative to YouTube. Short videos are bad. I hope you don’t imitate tik tok, shorts and reels”.

One more user said, “Movies in coming”.

Meanwhile, Musk has confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, NBC Universal’s Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, will take over as the new CEO of Twitter, making “it the everything app”.

His role will transition to being executive chair and CTO, “overseeing product, software and system operations”.

