Uttar Pradesh records maximum cases of cancer

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Aug 11 (IANS) The trend of a steady rise in the number of cancer cases across India sustained itself in 2022 as well, with Uttar Pradesh topping with 2.10 lakh new cases — up from 2.01 lakh in 2020.

According to the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the surge in cancer deaths correspond with the cases.

Of the total cases reported across India in 2022, as many as 8,08,558 died speaking for a mortality rate of over 55 per cent.

Here too, UP topped the list with 1,16,818 deaths.

The death rate for UP was same as the national average while Maharashtra stood second in terms of deaths.

Health officials said that the data had been fetched from the Indian Council of Medical Research Cancer Registry.

Experts believe that the numbers were an underestimation of the actual trend as cancer is a notifiable disease in only 15 states. And this list excludes Uttar Pradesh which accounts for maximum burden of both cases and deaths.

Officials pointed out that several steps had been taken by the Union government to help patients of cancer get access to health care.

The treatment in government hospitals is either free or highly subsidised for the poor and needy and treatment of cancers is also available under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

UP health officials pointed out that quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with the state governments.

Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals/institutions, with an objective to make available cancer drugs at a substantial discount vis-à-vis the maximum retail price.

–IANS

amita/dan

