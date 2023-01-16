scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTheatre

Girish Karnad’s ‘Hayavadana’, a play about the duality of body and mind, directed by Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry

By Glamsham Editorial
Girish Karnad's 'Hayavadana', a play about the duality of body and mind, directed by Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry
Girish Karnad's 'Hayavadana' directed by Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry

Aadyam Theatre, an Aditya Birla Group initiative, is back on stage after a hiatus of two years! To celebrate this homecoming, they have a bunch of extraordinary plays lined up for us. The first is Girish Karnad’s ‘Hayavadana’, a modern Indian theatre classic. It is directed by Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry, one of India’s most celebrated theatre directors. The veteran, a Padma Shri, and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, has woven her magic into every aspect of Hayavadana, making it a fitting tribute to the brilliance of Karnad’s storytelling.

Girish Karnad’s Kannada play, translated into Hindi by B V Karanth combines myth and folktale, song and speech, humour and pathos, love and jealousy, hope and despair. Neelam Man Singh, with her innovative narrative techniques and powerful stagecraft, sheds new light on Hayavadana. In her rendition of the play, she has taken the creative liberty to comprehend its ending in her own distinct way without disturbing the text. Dealing with notions of individuality, freedom, gender politics, and feminism at its core, the play makes us reflect on our reality.

The play brings together stellar talent both on and off stage. Deepan Sivaraman, one of India’s most sought-after scenographers, helms the visual department, doing enormous justice to a play that is magical at its core. Its music is part of Indian theatre folklore. Neelam Man Singh uses the songs composed by Sri B V Karanth as the base and brings on Amod Bhatt (a close associate of B V Karanth), who brings in extraordinary touches to ensure the group of young, energetic, and well-known singers of today render it in a manner that appeals to everyone. In addition, seven musicians from Punjabi folk music, fondly referred to as the “Singing Minstrels of Punjab,” bring an earthy flavour to the rendering. As for actors, B Jayashri, Puneet Kumar Mishra, Ipshita Chakraborty, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Pallavi Jadhao, Brinda Chinmay Nayak, and many more proficient actors will be seen performing magnificently.

Speaking of the play, Neelam Ji was quoted as saying, “Girish Karnad’s Hayavadana is among the best of modern Indian plays, one that has always been on my bucket list. It is a play that combines magic, myth, and realism to provide us with infinite theatrical prospects. I have been extremely fortunate to be working with some of the most talented artists in the country, who have been instrumental in making Hayavadana come alive. My approach to the play was the same as with my previous work, that is, to lead with my intuition. It’s about taking that plunge into uncertainty. With Hayavadana, I have been able to experiment with that uncertainty in a much more profound way. It’s a play that greatly speaks to my soul, and I hope that it does the same for the audience too.”

This is a play that will strike the right chords in your heart, keep you on the edge of your seat, make you laugh, and entertain you thoroughly, all while punching holes in the conventional stereotypes of the world we live in. It will give you the courage to seek answers to questions that are otherwise deemed difficult by society. The uncertainty of life is something to ponder upon, a residue that one will leave after experiencing Hayavadana.

Expressing the same, Purva Naresh from Aadyam Theatre’s curation team said, “It will be magical to see Neelam Man Singh’s aesthetics matched to Girish Karnad’s text. Both are auteurs, very responsible socially and culturally when creating their work, and very intense. I think it’s going to be a unique experience for theatre lovers, and for those who will witness either work for the first time, I envy them for the dramatic delights that await them.”

Following several hit productions in previous seasons, Aditya Birla Group’s Aadyam Theatre is ready to awe its audience yet again this year with inspiring and breath-taking plays, the first of which is Girish Karnad’s Hayavadana.

An unmissable play that opens at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra West, on February 4, 2023, at 7:30pm and February 5, 2023, at 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Previous article
US-based ODIN Intelligence defaced in apparent hack
Next article
Kannada star Duniya Vijay plays villain against Nandamuri Balakrishna in ‘Veera Simha Reddy’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of 'The Vaccine War' in Hyd

Sports

Hockey World Cup: France beat South Africa 2-1, remain in contention for QF spot

Sports

India Open: Sen, Sindhu excited about home support in 'bigger than ever' event

Sports

Table tennis: China bags four titles at WTT Contender Durban

Technology

'Will you put in same regime as in Europe': SC on Google plea against CCI penalty

Sports

ILT20 introduces unique player awards; Green Belt for highest scorer, White for top wicket-taker

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia score late goal to secure 3-3 draw with Argentina

Technology

WEF Centre for the fourth Industrial Revolution to come up in Hyderabad

Sports

ARC Silver Stick Cup: Dynamix Achievers, Mayfair Polo secure wins on first day

Sports

All India Snooker Open: Laxman Rawat edges past Aditya Mehta to win title

News

After Bitta Karate in 'The Kashmir Files', Chinmay Mandlekar returns to play Godse

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat New Zealand 4-0; virtually seal berth in quarters

Sports

ITT20: When I got to know I will play under Pollard, my happiness doubled, says MI Emirates' Muhammad Waseem

Technology

First evidence of solitary waves near Mars may decode mystery behind ion loss

News

Gina Lollobrigida: The 'Mona Lisa of the 20th Century' (Obituary)

News

‘BB16’: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is captain again; Shalin, Tina, Sumbul, Soundarya nominated

News

Arrivederci, Gina Lollobrigida! You entertained the world – and made Kabir Bedi happy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US