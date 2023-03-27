Unscripted with Akarsh Khurana explores the journey of professionals and artistes

Marking the World Theatre Day on 27th March this year, Aadyam Theatre has launched – Unscripted, produced by Ideabrew Productions. It is the first-ever podcast in the country that will delve into the lives of theatre artists onstage as well as offstage through candid conversations with them.

The podcast features writer-director Akarsh Khurana as the host, whose limitless talent has deeply impacted the entertainment industry. While he has gained recognition in the OTT space for web series like TVF Tripling and Mismatched, alongside the big screen for Karwaan, Khurana has also directed and produced numerous plays through his theatre group Akvarious Productions. This includes The Verdict, an adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner, Dekh Behen and many more.

With Khurana as host, Unscripted promises a free-flowing and no holds barred conversation between him and actors, directors, writers and other diverse theatre professionals, raising the curtain on the world of theatre like never before. The podcast will explore the personal journeys of these creatives that intersect with this dynamic art form, offering a unique insight into their lives. Various guests will share personal anecdotes, fascinating behind-the-scenes stories, as well as industry insights before ending the episode with an interesting rapid-fire round.

Unscripted not only seeks to entertain the listeners but also enlighten and inspire them by giving them a chance to learn from these personalities and their experiences while also imbibing the valuable lessons they have learnt in their journeys.

Akarsh Khurana, renowned writer-director and host of Unscripted, said, “I was really missing a podcast which is not strictly structured and can afford to be an easy, freewheeling, yet insightful conversation. When this opportunity with Aadyam arose, I jumped at it. Theatre people are my kind of people, and I love being able to just deep dive into their journeys, challenges, triumphs, and processes. It is a backstage pass into their work, sure, but also like a never-seen-before glimpse into the people they really are.”

Brian Tellis – Creative Director – Aadyam Theatre mentioned, “Aadyam was created with a vision to preserve and grow theatre as an art form, and celebrate its legacy beyond the stage. And through various initiatives and programs under the banner of Aadyam, we have always endeavoured to bring forth unique and engaging experiences that connect the consumer with the theatre community. ‘Unscripted’ is an extension of this vision as it enables theatre professionals to share their passion and dedication with a broader audience, further bridging the gap between theatre and theatre connoisseurs. Moreover, with a dynamic host like Khurana, we believe our very first podcast is all set to become an important voice that will provide a fresh perspective on the theatre and its vibrant community.”

“Aadyam was created with a vision to preserve and grow theatre as an art form, and celebrate its legacy beyond the stage. And through various initiatives and programs under the banner of Aadyam, we have always endeavoured to bring forth unique and engaging experiences that connect the consumer with the theatre community. “Unscripted” with Akarsh Khurana, is an extension of this vision as it enables theatre professionals to share their passion and dedication with a broader audience, further bridging the gap between theatre and theatre connoisseurs. Moreover, with a dynamic host like Khurana, we believe our very first podcast is all set to become an important voice, that will provide a fresh perspective on the theatre and its vibrant community.”