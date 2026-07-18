Dhamaal 4 Crosses ₹105.28 Cr At Box Office After Entering ₹100 Cr Club

Dhamaal 4 has crossed the ₹100 Cr mark at the Indian box office, continuing its successful run in theatres. The comedy entertainer collected ₹6.19 Cr Nett on Day 8, taking its total collection to ₹105.28 Cr Nett in India. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, achieved the milestone in just over a week of its release. After a strong opening weekend and steady weekday collections, Dhamaal 4 maintained its pace on Day 8 and entered the ₹100 Cr club. The latest numbers indicate that the film has continued to attract audiences across major centres as well as family viewers in different parts of the country.

Dhamaal 4 has benefited from the popularity of the franchise, which has built a loyal audience over the years. The film’s comedy, adventure elements and ensemble performances appear to have helped it maintain audience interest beyond the opening weekend. Consistent collections through the weekdays also suggest that the film has been able to sustain footfalls after the initial release buzz.

With a Day 8 collection of ₹6.19 Cr Nett, the film’s total now stands at ₹105.28 Cr Nett in India. Crossing the ₹100 Cr milestone places Dhamaal 4 among the notable box office performers of the year and marks an important achievement for the film.

The movie follows a treasure hunt adventure mixed with comedy and family entertainment, a combination that has been a key part of the Dhamaal franchise since its beginning. This familiar format appears to have connected with audiences once again.

Trade watchers will now be keeping an eye on the film’s second weekend performance to understand how long it can maintain its momentum at the box office. The coming days will offer a clearer picture of the film’s overall theatrical run and its long term collection prospects.

For now, Dhamaal 4 has added another milestone to its journey by crossing the ₹100 Cr mark, with a total collection of ₹105.28 Cr Nett after eight days in theatres.