Kajal Aggarwal And Shreyas Talpade Highlight Pesticide Farming Crisis In The India Story Trailer

The trailer of The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress has been released, giving audiences a first look at a film that focuses on the issue of pesticide farming and its impact on people’s lives. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles, the film presents a story inspired by a social issue that continues to affect many communities. The trailer combines drama, suspense and emotional moments while exploring the challenges linked to the excessive use of pesticides.

The film follows a story that uncovers hidden truths surrounding pesticide farming and the problems it can create for people and society. Through its narrative, The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress aims to highlight the health, environmental and social concerns connected to the issue. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the struggles faced by the characters as they search for justice and try to bring the truth to light.

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade play the central roles in the film, with the trailer showcasing several intense scenes featuring both actors. Their performances suggest that the film will focus on themes of courage, determination and standing up against difficult circumstances. While the trailer does not reveal the complete storyline, it hints at a serious subject presented through an emotional and dramatic narrative.

The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress is presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production and Studios. The film has been directed by Chettan DK, while the story has been written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, allowing it to reach audiences across different regions of the country. Along with the lead cast, the project has been supported by co producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate and Prem Joshi.

The technical team behind the film includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami and sound designer Anmol Bhave. Together, they have worked on bringing the story to the screen with a focus on its social message and emotional storytelling.

With its trailer now released, The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress introduces a subject that remains relevant to many people. The film is expected to present its message through a dramatic story when it arrives in theatres worldwide on July 24, 2026.