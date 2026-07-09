Kajal Aggarwal And Shreyas Talpade Face An Angry Crowd In New ‘The India Story’ Poster

The makers of ‘The India Story‘ have released a new poster, offering another glimpse into the upcoming courtroom drama that focuses on the issue of pesticide farming and its impact on public health. Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production and Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. ‘The India Story’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The latest poster features Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in a tense situation that hints at the challenges their characters face while trying to uncover an important truth. Set in the middle of a busy vegetable market, the poster shows the two actors surrounded by an angry crowd. Vendors are seen pointing fingers at them and throwing vegetables, creating an atmosphere of fear, confusion and confrontation. The expressions on Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade suggest that their characters are facing strong resistance as they attempt to bring hidden issues to light.

The poster also carries the tagline, “Slow Poison in Progress…”, highlighting the film’s central theme. According to the makers, the story explores the effects of pesticide farming and raises questions about food safety and its possible impact on public health. Through a courtroom drama, the film aims to present the issue in a way that encourages discussion and awareness.

Speaking about the new poster, director Chettan DK said, “This poster represents the cost of speaking the truth. When a system built on deception is challenged, the first response is often fear and outrage. Every frame of The India Story is designed to reflect that struggle and make audiences question what they consume and believe.”

Apart from Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film is backed by a team of producers and technicians. The project is co produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate and Prem Joshi. The technical team includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

With its latest poster, ‘The India Story’ offers a clearer idea of the film’s serious subject and the conflict at the centre of its narrative. The courtroom drama is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.