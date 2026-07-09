Actor Gauahar Khan has once again grabbed attention after taking another swipe at football superstar Lionel Messi following Egypt’s controversial exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The actor shared a funny roast video on her Instagram Stories, adding fuel to the debate that has already sparked strong reactions among football fans across the world.

The viral reel showed a group of people recreating Messi’s performance in a humorous way. In one scene, two players lifted another man so he could place the football into the goal with his hands. Another part of the video joked about missed passes and showed the player picking up the ball with his hands once again. The clip also made fun of the referee by showing him giving a goal even after the ball went outside the post while a much smaller goalpost was placed next to it. Sharing the video, Gauahar laughed along with it and wrote, “Hahahahahah! On point!”

This came just a day after Gauahar openly criticized Messi on social media. Reacting to the match, she wrote, “What a loser, messy not Messi. Actor of the saddest order.” Her remarks quickly went viral and divided social media users, with many supporting her opinion while others defended the Argentine football legend.

Gauahar Khan Mocks Lionel Messi Again After Egypt's Controversial World Cup Exit 2

The controversy began after Egypt’s narrow defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Many Egyptian fans and football experts questioned several refereeing decisions made during the match, which was officiated by French referee Francois Letexier. The biggest talking point was a goal by Mostafa Ziko that was cancelled after a VAR review found a foul during the build up. Later in the match, Egyptian players also believed they deserved a penalty after Hamdy Fathy was pulled inside the box. Instead of receiving a spot kick, Egypt watched Argentina score the winning goal at the other end.

Following the defeat, the Egyptian Football Association officially lodged a complaint against the referee and the match officials. In its statement, the federation said it could not stay silent over the refereeing decisions and claimed the Video Assistant Referee system was not used properly during key moments of the game. The complaint has added more pressure on FIFA as fans continue to debate whether the match was decided fairly. While the football world remains divided over the incident, Gauahar Khan’s latest post has only added more attention to an already heated controversy.