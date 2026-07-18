Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Why She Never Chose B*kini Or Intimate Scenes

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has spoken about the personal choices she made during her film career, explaining why she stayed away from bikini, navel and intimate scenes on screen. According to the actress, the decision was never about judging others or following industry trends. Instead, it was based on her own comfort level and the values she wanted to maintain throughout her career.

Speaking about the subject, Kajal shared that she chose not to perform certain types of scenes even if it meant losing opportunities in big film projects. She explained that personal comfort was always more important than accepting roles that required her to do something she did not feel comfortable with. Her comments have recently gained attention on social media, where many users have been discussing her views.

Kajal said that she never performed bikini, navel or intimate scenes in her films because those were personal boundaries she had set for herself. She explained that these decisions were not influenced by pressure from others but were choices she made based on her own beliefs and preferences.

The actress also shared that one of the reasons behind her decision was her family. She said she wanted to ensure that her son could watch her films in the future without feeling uncomfortable. According to Kajal, she wanted her body of work to reflect the choices she was personally happy with, both as an actress and as a mother.

Her comments have sparked conversations online, with many people appreciating her honesty about making career decisions based on personal values rather than professional pressure. Others pointed out that every actor has the right to decide what kind of roles or scenes they are comfortable performing, and those choices should be respected.

Kajal Agarwal mentions that she never did Bikini, Navel or intimacy scenes 🗿



She literally coocked Kiara advani here 👀



Because she was personally uncomfortable with them even at the cost of losing out on major film projects.



She doesn't want her son to grow up and see her… pic.twitter.com/nMZNgSzNPa — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 18, 2026

Kajal’s statement does not suggest that one approach is better than another. Instead, it reflects her individual perspective and the boundaries she chose to maintain throughout her career. Actors often make different decisions depending on their comfort levels, career goals and personal beliefs.

By speaking openly about the reasons behind her choices, Kajal Aggarwal has highlighted the importance of personal comfort and consent in the entertainment industry. Her comments have added to the broader discussion about respecting individual decisions and recognising that every actor has the freedom to decide what they are comfortable portraying on screen.